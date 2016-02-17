Edwardsville, IL –The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities (MJCH) dinner scheduled for March 31, 2016 is completely sold out with 460 attendees.

“We couldn’t be happier than to have filled every table two months before the event,” said President and Director Mannie Jackson. “The response from the general public and the corporate community has been overwhelming. The region is very much looking forward to the General Powell event,” Jackson said.

“Throughout his career General Powell earned the respect of national and world leaders. He is respected as someone who can bring others together, even though they may have differing views,” said MJCHF Executive Director Ed Hightower. “That’s exactly what the Mannie Jackson Center is about. Respecting each other, creating understanding, promoting dignity and forgiveness,” said Hightower.

A four-star general, some of Powell’s numerous awards include two Presidential Medals of Freedom. Powell is also the author of the best-selling autobiography, “My American Journey,” and his second book, “It Worked for Me,” was an instant New York Times best seller. Through his works, he reveals the lessons that shaped his life and career.

“We want to extend a special thanks to our many sponsors for the Colin Powell dinner including: Scott & Gayla Moore; TheBank of Edwardsville; Simmons, Hanly & Conroy‎; First Clover Leaf Bank; Gori Julian & Associates; Jeff Cooper & Eudora Global; Plocher Construction; J.F. Electric; Crevo Capital; Raifort Properties; Tom & Vickie Maxwell; Mark & Carol Mestemacher; Ellsworth State Farm; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and Lewis & Clark Community College,” said Hightower.

The MJCHF Inaugural Dinner will be held March 31 on the campus of SIUE. The MJCHF is a 501(c)(3) organization, which supports the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, a division of Lewis & Clark Community College.

For more information about the event or the MJCHF, please visit www.mjchf.org – or call MJCHF at (618)-655-2881.

