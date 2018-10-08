ALTON - Diana Kay and Nadja Kapetanovich hope that the second weekend of "Vintage Voices - The Lasting Legacy" will bring clear skies and big crowds out to celebrate the 17th annual Tours in the City Cemetery.

Saturday, October 13th and Sunday, October 14th tours will be held from noon until 3 p.m. for $15; a non-walking tour will be at the ALT Showplace on Saturday, October 13th with brunch at 10 a.m. for $25.

Call 462-3205 by Wednesday, October 10th for Reservations to the Brunch.

Tickets for Tours available at the Alton Visitor's Center and at the main gate at 11:45 on the days of performances.

