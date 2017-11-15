ALTON - Alton Main Street put out a reminder Wednesday that tickets for the Taste of Downtown Alton Thursday night at Argosy Casino's Music Hall are still available, but only 350 tickets will be sold and they are going fast. The event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

"For only $15.00, guests can sample a variety of local flavor from their favorite dining establishments at the Taste of Downtown Alton," Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, said. "Live music will be provided from Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr."

Tickets are still available - on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) and Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.) - credit, debit, cash or check payments can be accepted.

"Only 350 tickets will be sold and this fabulous event has a history of selling out, so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible to be guaranteed entry," McGibany said. "Please note that guests must be 21 or older, with a valid ID in order to board the Casino. All proceeds from this fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to beautify and promote Alton’s historic downtown district."

Here is the Taste of Downtown 2017 menu

Pepper tenderloin from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton

Vegetable maki sushi and chocolate dipped strawberries from Lewis & Clark Community College Dining Services

"Brookie” (brownie/cookie) tartlettes from The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus

Smoked chili from Olive Oil Marketplace

BBQ baby back ribs along with select ales from 4204 Main Street Brewing Company from Perfect 10

White chicken chili from The Loading Dock

Cuban Sandwich (pulled pork, H&B ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles) from Old Bakery Beer Company

Wood-fired organic coffee, artisan roasted in Fieldon, IL plus the famous Icey Joe from Bunkhouse Joe

Crab-stuffed mushroom caps from Chez Marilyn’s

Thai steak and balsamic rice soup garnished with fresh Thai herbs from Gatsby's Grille

Chicken strips dipped in BBQ sauce or Lovett sauce from Lovett's Snoots Fish & Chicken

Spinach artichoke dip with Pita from Elijah P's

Bacon wrapped dates from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge

White chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding from Ragin Cajun Piano Bar

