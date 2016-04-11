ALTON — Tickets remain available for the YWCA of Alton’s 26th annual Women of Distinction Event next month.

The 98-year-old non-profit organization will be honoring 11 women — Karen Cooper, Kris Fulkerson, Valorie Harris, Tawnya Hooper, Minnie Johnson, Elaine Kane, Dr. Stephanie Monroe, Elizabeth Parker, Sharon Pratt, Sandy Smith and the Rev. Diana Williams — during a dinner at 6 p.m., May 5 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has recognized more than 250 local women through its Women of Distinction Award.

“The talented women being honored this year demonstrated great humility when told they were honorees,” Ellar Duff, WOD facilitator, said. “We encourage the community to celebrate the accomplishments of these ‘Women of Distinction’ and show support for the YWCA.”

For more information about the event, its raffle and silent auction, or to make reservations, visit www.altonywca.com or call 618-465-7774. Individual Reservations are $60 or a table of 8 for $480. The deadline for reservations is April 28, 2016.

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world.

