ST. LOUIS, MO – Steve Litman Presents rock royalty Rick Wakeman, The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour, live in concert at The Sheldon Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

Enjoy an evening of music, conversation and stories as Rick Wakeman gives us an evening of tales about being “The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star” at the intimate Sheldon Concert Hall.

As a much sought after session musician in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, Rick Wakeman played on more than 2,000 records, including such hits as Cat Stevens’ “Morning Has Broken” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and “Life on Mars.” He has worked with an eclectic mixture of other notable artists, such as Donovan, Cilla Black, Marc Bolan, Black Sabbath, Lou Reed, Mary Hopkin, Dana, Al Stewart, Elton John and John Williams.

In March 1970, he joined Strawbs. His first album with them, Just a Collection of Antiques and Curios, paved the way for ‘folk-rock’ and reviews from their concert at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall that year took Wakeman’s career to a new level. He joined YES in August of 1971 and the rest is history. Both as a solo artist and with YES, he has sold more than 50,000,000 albums worldwide.

He has written two film scores for Ken Russell, (Lisztomania and Crimes of Passion), two scores for Harry Palmer films starring Michael Caine, (Bullet to Beijing and Midnight in St Petersburg), and the award-winning White Rock, and two horror films, Creepshow 2 and The Burning. Wakeman has two books currently available - Grumpy Old Rockstar and Further Adventures of a Grumpy Old Rockstar - both of which made the bestsellers list, with a third book on the way. Wakeman still finds time each year to perform concerts around the world, which can range from his extremely popular one-man show to extravaganzas with symphony orchestras and choirs. For more information about the new album, visit www.rwcc.com.

