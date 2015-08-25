EDWARDSVILLE - Lights, Camera, Action! Allison’s HOPE is presenting its 11th Annual Dinner “HOPE in Hollywood” featuring the award-winning band Push the Limit. The Gala will be at the Sunset Hills Country Club starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 with proceeds going to the Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center.

“Allison’s HOPE’s efforts to support cancer research and experimental cancer treatments are changing the face of treatment across the country,” said Adam Celuch, marketing chairman for the foundation. “In the decade since we lost Allison, this community has raised over a million dollars to fulfill her dream for more research and better treatment.”

HOPE in Hollywood will kick off with a Red Carpet Raffle and open bar cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, featuring Sunset Hills’ famous filets, will be served at 7:15 p.m. followed by a live auction and dancing. Push the Limit, the Midwest’s ultimate party band, will play till midnight.

Event Director, Kate Allaria said, “Come dressed for the red carpet, the paparazzi will be waiting! With such a fun celebration theme, we are hoping everyone will bring guests and first time attendees to what has become an Edwardsville tradition.”

Tickets are currently on sale and there is a $25 discount for everyone buying online before August 28 at AllisonsHOPEgala.com. After the 28th, the price will be $125.

Sponsorship opportunities are available now through September 5.

All proceeds go to cancer research. Black Tie is optional. It will be an elegant, fun and inspiring night with friends united for the cause.

Allison’s HOPE was started in 2004 when 32 year-old Allison Cassens died of cancer. In her will she made plans for a foundation and asked her friends to use their talents to fund research to find a cure for cancer. More information on the organization is available at www.AllisonsHope.com.

