Macoupin Economic Development Partnership's sold out dinner in 2011 now has tickets available for their June 14, 2012 Annual Dinner. The monies raised goes toward funding the organization, whose actions help to recruit and retain businesses in Macoupin County.

"Macoupin needs MEDP. I would hate to think what our County would be without their efforts," said MEDP Annual Dinner Co-Chair and CEO of Community Memorial Hospital Sue Campbell. "If you have ever received assistance from MEDP now is the time to give back, so their wonderful services and programs can continue to be offered."

The MEDP Annual Dinner will be held Thursday, June 14 at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 N. Macoupin St. ED Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy will be the keynote speaker, along with the 2011 Macoupin Made Young Leader of the Year Dean Plovich. The New Top 25, Under 45 will be announced and Macoupin Made products will be highlighted throughout the venue.

Tickets are $400 a table for 8 seats or $50 a person. Advance ticket sales only. Space is limited, so reserve your table today. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Shari Albrecht at 217-556-8696.

