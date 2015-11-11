EDWARDSVILLE - Tickets are still available for an appearance Thursday by Karolyn Grimes, who is most known for her role as “ZuZu” Bailey in the iconic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

If you know the line, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings,” then you know Karolyn Grimes.

There are tickets available for the 2 p.m. show, said S.J. Morrison of the Friends of the Wildey, who is putting on the event.

Morrison said for those who come out for the show, it will be a spectacular event. She will introduce the movie, then answer questions once the film has concluded, he said.

“It will be a great event and we encourage people to come out to the 2 o’lock show if they can,” he added.

There is also a 7 p.m. showing, but it is sold out.

Grimes portrayed the four-year old “ZuZu” Bailey in the iconic 1946 holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a timeless Frank Capra classic. Grimes who will be on hand at both showings to sign autographs and tell stories about her experiences as “ZuZu" after both shows. “It’s a Wonderful Life” trivia will take place prior to the evening show, beginning at 6:30 pm.

As a child actress Grimes also appeared in cinematic classics such as: “The Bishop's Wife” with Cary Grant, “Rio Grande” with John Wayne, “Blue Skies” with Bing Crosby and “Hans Christian Anderson” with Danny Kaye.

“Could there be a better way to “ring” in the holiday season than by showing “It’s a Wonderful Life” and bringing ZuZu to Edwardsville?” Morrison said. “We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to host one of the movie’s only surviving cast members and present this iconic film at the Wildey.”

Tickets for “It’s a Wonderful Life: with Zuzu” are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students under 18. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.WildeyTheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750.

The event is sponsored by: Bank of Springfield – Glen Carbon Banking Center, the law firm of Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC and the “Jen & Jean Team” of RE/MAX Alliance.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wildey Theatre, a city-owned community performing arts theater located at 252 N. Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois.

