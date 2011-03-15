Godfrey, Ill. – Tickets are now available for Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department’s fundraiser concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar available.

The concert will feature Louis Michael performing with Jim Manley’s “Wild Cool and Swingin’ Orchestra.”

This fast-paced, cutting-edge nine-piece jazz orchestra group features Michael on piano and vocals, Manley on trumpet, Larry Johnson on saxophone, Marc Garcia on trumpet, Jim Owens on trombone, Mark Friedrich on bass and keyboards, Dave Fowler on guitar, Joe Weber on drums, and Peter Hussey on percussion.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and are available now by contacting the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

Tickets also are available at Halpin Music, 2375 Homer Adams Parkway, in Alton; Alton Refrigeration and Home Furnishings, 2996 Homer Adams Parkway, in Alton; Sign Magic, 2718 Grovelin Street, #B, in Godfrey; and Duke’s Bakery, 819 Henry Street, in Alton.

All proceeds from this concert go to the L&C Music Department’s Concert and Clinic Fund which allows the department to bring in guest clinicians, guest performers and cover various expenses incurred from the free performances that are open to the public throughout the year.

For more information, please contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

