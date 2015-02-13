Tickets are still available for the “Defending the Caveman” show done by Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year Kevin Burke at the Wildey Theatre, set for both tonight and Saturday.

The play is perfect for Valentine’s Day and the weekend with its insightful, humorous description of how men and women relate.

Burke has performed “Defending the Caveman” more than 3,000 times since 2003 and said he is looking forward to seeing the Wildey audience.

For tickets, contact the Wildey at (618) 307-1750 or ask for general manager Al Canal at (618) 307-2053 or e-mail him at alcanal@civicofedwardsville.com.

Canal has known Burke for 20 years and has seen three different productions of "Defending the Caveman."

"I known Kevin for 20 years and I have seen three different productions of Cave Man," he said. "Kevin is so good he has done it more than 3,000 times. It is a show where he pokes fun of both men and women. He will bring in his whole set that you will see in Las Vegas. This is a great treat for someone for Valentine's Day."

