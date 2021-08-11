EDWARDSVILLE - Legendary country music icon John Conlee is about to make a visit to the area with a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 22, at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal and staff are honored to have such a country legend performing at the Theatre.

During John Conlee’s 40 plus year career in Country Music, he has brought to audiences such classic songs as: "Rose Colored Glasses" (John's signature song), "Friday Night Blues", "Backside of 30", "Common Man", "Miss Emily's Picture", "I Don't Remember Lovin' You", and more. Overall, there have been 32 Conlee single releases throughout the years, with 26 of them charting in the top 20 or better. Eight of those 26 have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the national country charts.

Conlee (Mr. Rose Colored Glasses), is a fixture performer at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville where he has been a member since 1981.

Some of Conlee’s top hits are singles "Walkin' Behind The Star" and “Bread and Water,” released on his own RCR (Rose Colored Records) Label. Conlee’s inspirational “Walkin’ Behind the Star” was written by Nashville recording veterans Ronnie Scaife and Pil Thomas, and the lyrics were inspired by Phil's grandfather and great-grandfather both of whom served in their local sheriff's department.

“Walkin’ Behind The Star,” has struck a chord with law enforcement nationwide.

“I wanted to sing this song in honor of their sacrifice and willingness to serve,” Conlee said.

“Bread and Water” has considerable meaning to Conlee. He has said: “The song was written by Vince Gill and Leslie Satcher and hit me right in the heart the first time I heard it. It is a story of redemption and a reminder that with God, all things are possible.”

Conlee has said today’s America has affected the way he applies his musical energies.

“I believe in prayer, and I feel like now more than ever is the time to be singing about it and hopefully inspiring others to do the same,” he said.

Tickets for the Conlee performance are available at the Wildey Theatre box office, online at:

www.wildeytheatre.com,

or call 618-307-1750.

