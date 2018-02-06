EDWARDSVILLE — Tickets are still available for the MJCHF® Annual Speaker Series and Fundraiser on Wed., March 28, 2018. Humanitarian Naomi Tutu, daughter of South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize awardee Desmond Tutu, will be the special guest for the evening. This highly anticipated event will be held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Meridian Ballroom with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Naomi Tutu has dedicated her life’s work to social justice on a global scale. She will share her powerful story of growing up in South Africa, and the influence her father has had on her life, and will discuss the importance of education, social justice, globalization, personal development, respect and diversity.

“We are greatly honored to have Naomi Tutu as this year’s speaker. I know Naomi and have had the privilege to witness her commitment and passion for unification and equality. Her life work and experiences serve as a cultural voice for which the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities stands,” said Mannie Jackson, Founder and President of the MJCHF.

“It is exciting to have global speaker Naomi Tutu join the list of esteemed national guests that have presented at previous fundraisers, such as General Colin Powell in 2016 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2017, in supporting the MJCHF mission. We anticipate another capacity crowd of 460 supporters. Please order your tickets now, as they are limited and selling quickly,” said Dr. Ed Hightower, Executive Director of the MJCHF.

Tickets are $200 each and available to purchase online at www.mjchf.org/tutu. Personal checks are welcomed in support of this Speaker Series event and the overall research, public engagement, and education work of the MJCHF. To learn more about the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, visit www.mjchf.org or call 618-655-2881.

