Thursday-Sunday Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 18-21 SPORTS SCOREBOARD FOOTBALL FRIDAY'S RESULTS Edwardsville 31, Alton 7 East St. Louis 64, Belleville West 2 Carlyle 12, Dupo 6 Mascoutah 35, Highland 20 Centralia 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 7 O'Fallon 25, Belleville East 0 Columbia 47, Red Bud 0 Nokomis 18, East Alton-Wood River 6 Roxana 17, Hillsboro 14 Carlinville 29, Greenville 14 Jersey 16, Granite City 0 Vandaila 20, Staunton 15 Triad 21, Collinsville 0 Waterloo 33, Civic Memorial 19 EIGHT-MAN Metro-East Lutheran 12, Martinsville 8 SATURDAY'S RESULTS Breese Central 51, Trenton Wesclin 0 Freeburg 52, Madison 6 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 49. Marquette Catholic 6 Piasa Southwestern 26, Petersburg Porta 0 BOYS SOCCER (NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines) THURSDAY'S RESULTS Metro-East Lutheran 0, Father McGivney Catholic 3 Mascoutah 0, Triad 3 Roxana 1, East Alton-Wood River 1 Belleville East 0, Collinsville 1 Edwardsville vs. Belleville West --- postponed, rain FRIDAY'S RESULTS O'Fallon 5, Alton 0 Carlinville 3, Virden North Mac 1 Marquette Catholic 5, Father McGivney Catholic 2 SATURDAY'S RESULTS Edwardsville 3, Marquette Catholic 0 Greenville 3, Roxana 0 Civic Memorial 2, Highland 0 Alton 0, Mascoutah 1 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2, Granite City 1 Collinsville 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL THURSDAY'S RESULTS Valmeyer 25-25-25, Hancock, Mo. 3-9-8 Belleville West 25-25, East St. Louis 6-19 Roxana 25-25, Piasa Southwestern 11-14 Triad 25-25, Alton 17-18 Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 14-14 Civic Memorial 25-25, Jersey 18-13 East Alton-Wood River 25-23-25, Mt. Olive 18-25-21 Okawville 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 22-14 Carlinville 25-25, Litchfield 18-21 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 22-21 Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Nokomis 13-19 Freeburg 25-25, Roxana 11-20 FRIDAY'S RESULTS Roxana 16-25-25, Mascoutah 25-20-23 Marquette Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 13-22 SATURDAY'S RESULTS Alton 25-25, Granite City 17-15 Roxana 25-25, Alton 15-21 Father MdGivney Catholic 22-26-25, East Alton-Wood River 25-24-17 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT THURSDAY'S RESULTS THE FIRST FOUR EAST REGIONAL (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 (OT) WEST REGIONAL (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 FRIDAY'S RESULTS FIRST ROUND MIDWEST REGIONAL (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 (9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62 (3) Houston 87, (14) Cleveland State 56 (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 SOUTH REGIONAL (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 (5) Villanova 73. (12) Winthrop 63 (3) West Virginia 84. (14) Morehead State 67 (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) SATURDAY'S RESULTS FIRST ROUND EAST REGIONAL (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 (4) Florida State 64. (13) North Carolina-Greensboro 54 (8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 (1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 (2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 (10) Maryland 63, (7) Connecticut 54 (11) UCLA 73, (6) Brigham Young 62 (14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 WEST REGIONAL (8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 (3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 (5) Creighton 63, (12) California-Santa Barbara 62 (6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 (2) Iowa 86. (15) Grand Canyon 74 (13) Ohio 63, (4) Virginia 54 (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 (7) Oregon vs. (10) Virginia Commonwealth --- cancelled, COVID-19 procedures in Virginia Commonwealth team, Oregon advances to second round in uncontested game SUNDAY'S RESULTS Article continues after sponsor message SECOND ROUND MIDWEST REGIONAL (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 (12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 SOUTH REGIONAL (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 RESULTS (2) Richmond 76, (3) Toledo 66 (3) Western Kentucky 69, (2) Saint Mary's College 67 THURSDAY'S RESULTS (3) North Carolina State 75, (2) Davidson 61 (2) Boise State 85, (3) SMU 84 FRIDAY'S RESULTS (1) Colorado State 75, (4) Buffalo 73 (4) Louisiana Tech 70, (1) Mississippi 61 SATURDAY'S RESULTS (4) Mississippi State 74, (1) Saint Louis University 68 (1) Memphis 71, (4) Dayton 68 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SUNDAY'S RESULTS FIRST ROUND RIVER WALK REGIONAL (5) Iowa 87, (12) Central Michigan 72 (7) Virginia Tech 70. (10) Marquette 63 (4) Kentucky 71, (13) Idaho State 63 (3) Tennessee 87, (14) Middle Tennessee 62 (6) Michigan 87, (11) Florida Gulf Coast 66 (8) Syracuse 72, (9) South Dakota 53 (1) Connecticut 102, (16) High Point 59 (2) Baylor 101, (15) Jackson State 52 ALAMO REGIONAL (8) Oklahoma State 84, (9) Wake Forest 61 (1) Stanford 87, (16) Utah Valley State 44 MERCADO REGIONAL (1) North Carolina State 76, (16) North Carolina A&T 58 (8) South Florida 57, (9) Washington State 53 HEMISFAIR REGIONAL (5) Georgia Tech 54, (12) Stephen F. Austin 52 (OT) (1) South Carolina 79. (16) Mercer 53 (8) Oregon State 83, (9) Florida State 59 (4) West Virginia 77, (13) Lehigh 53 WOMEN'S NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT FRIDAY'S RESULTS FIRST ROUND Fresno State 78, Missouri 75 Saint Louis University 74, DePaul 72 Delaware 77, Fordham 49 Rice 48. Arizona State 36 Northern Iowa 70, Dayton 56 Nebraska 72, Tennessee-Martin 46 Clemson 65, Ohio 60 Creighton 72. Bowling Green 65 Colorado 68, Louisiana 45 San Francisco 71, Houston 63 Mississippi 64, Samford 45 Villanova 78, Massachusetts 51 California Baptist 90, New Mexico 85 Milwaukee 84, Drake 46 Tulane 75, Illinois State 67 Florida 66, Charlotte 65 SATURDAY'S RESULTS SECOND ROUND Saint Louis University 61, Milwaukee 44 Delaware 87, Clemson 74 Rice 87, Fresno State 73 Northern Iowa 64, Creighton 63 Colorado 75, Nebraska 71 Villanova 77, Florida 57 California Baptist 90, San Francisco 82 Mississippi 72, Tulane 61 CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND Arizona State 50, Missouri 39 Ohio 61, Fordham 64 Bowling Green 77, Dayton 76 Tennessee-Martin 58, Louisiana 48 Massachusetts 81. Charlotte 75 Drake 100, DePaul 91 Illinois State 68, Samford 62 Houston vs. New Mexico ---- cancelled by mutual agreement, Houston advances to next round NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE FRIDAY'S RESULT St. Louis Blues 2, San Jose Sharks 1 (shootout --- STL 2, SJ 1) SATURDAY'S RESULT St. Louis Blues 5, San Jose Sharks 2 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE THURSDAY'S RESULT AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA. St. Louis Cardinals 7,Miami Marlins 5 FRIDAY'S RESULT AT LEGENDS FIELD, PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. New York Mets 8, St. Louis Cardinals 5 SATURDAY'S RESULT AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA. St. Louis Cardinals 5, Houston Astros 2 EUROPEAN SOCCER UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16 SECOND LEG (NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at end of second leg, the team with the most away goals will advance. If aggregate score and away goals scores are tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, with penalty shootout if needed. In line scores, home teams are listed first.) Molde FK (Norway) 2, Granada CF (Spain) 1 (Aggregate score: Molde 2, Granada 3. Away goals: Molde 0, Granada 1) GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3, Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 0 (After Extra Time) (Aggregate score: Dinamo 3, Spurs 2. Away goals: Dinamo 0, Spurs 0.) Arsenal FC (England) 0, Olympiacos FC 1 (Aggregate score: Arsenal 3, Olympiacos 2. Away goals: Arsenal 3, Olympiacos 1.) FC Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, AS Roma (Italy) 2 (Aggregate score: Shaktar 1, Roma 5. Away goals: Shaktar 0, Roma 2.) Rangers FC (Scotland) 0, AC Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2 (Aggregate score: Rangers 1, Sparta 3. Away goals: Rangers 1, Sparta 2.) AC Milan (Italy) 0, Manchester United FC (England) 1 (Aggregate score: Milan 1, ManU 3. Away goals: Milan 1, ManU 1.) GROUP A
United States 1, Costa Rica 0
Mexico 4, Dominican Republic 1
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
GROUP B
Honduras 3, Haiti 0
Canada 2, El Salvador 0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
GROUP A
Dominican Republic 0, United States 4
Costa Rica 0, Mexico 3