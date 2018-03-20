BASEBALL

JERSEY 11, ROXANA 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Tucker Shalley tossed a one-hitter as Jersey scored seven times in the bottom of the first to defeat Roxana 11-0 in four-and-a-half innings to open a three-team cluster at Jerseyville's Ken Schell Field Saturday morning.

Shalley walked three and struck out eight in going the distance to get the win; Winston Renaud took the loss for the Shells.

Ryan Johnes and Blake Wittman each went 2-for-3 for the Panthers; Wittman had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored while Johnes had an RBI and two runs scored; Brett Tuttle was 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. The Shells' only hit came from Brad Mott.

JERSEY 9, WATERLOO GIBAULT 2: Brett Tuttle went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored as Jersey defeated Waterloo Gibault 9-2 in the finale of a three-team cluster in Jerseyville Saturday. The Panthers improved to 3-0 on the year with the sweep.

John Collins was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for JCHS, while Logan Simpson was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the game; Tuttle went six innings for the win, giving up an earned run on four hits.



TRIAD 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: A Chase Bertlesman two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Triad a 7-5 win over Marquette Catholic in a Saturday single game in Troy; the Knights went to 2-2 on the season while the Explorers fell to 1-1.

Bertlesman was 2-for-3 with the homer, two RBIs and a run scored in the win; Evan Anderson was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored as well while Mack Langdon went 1-for-3 with a double and three runs scored in the win. Kaleb Ware had three hits for MCHS while Sam Cogan had two hits and two RBIs and Jayce Maag had a pair of hits.

In addition to the game-winning homer, Bertlesman went the distance in getting the win on the mound; Jed Eggering was charged with the loss for Marquette, who hosts Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field before hosting Hardin-Calhoun in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader. Triad is at Mount Vernon for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game and hosts Collinsville at 4:15 pm. Wednesday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 3-13, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4-6: Hardin-Calhoun was scheduled to go to Edwardsville for a Saturday doubleheader with Metro East Lutheran, but wet grounds at Martin Luther Field forced the twin bill to be moved to Hardin; the Knights took a 4-3 win in the opener, but the Warriors won the nightcap 13-6.

MEL went to 1-3 on the year with the split, while Calhoun went to 2-1.

In the opener, the Knights had two runs in the bottom of the seventh after two in the bottom of the third to take the win; Calhoun scored three times in the top fo the third to take the lead. Connor Gilman went 1-for-4 for the Warriors with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, with Jonny Laing and Chandler Sievers also getting hits. Eli Jacobs went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Nolan Gutjahr 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Steven Kienle 2-for-4 with a RBI. Jacobs got the win for MEL, while A.J. Hillen took the loss.

In the nightcap, the Warriors scored eight times in the first three innings to help come out atop on the Knights; Ty Bick went 1-for-1 with three runs scored for Calhoun, with Drew Baalman 2-for-5 with with two RBIs, Gilman 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Hillen 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Trent Buchanan 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Corey Nelson 4-for-4 with three runs scored and Colby Clark 1-for-4 wth a double. Gutjahr and Andrew Quandt were both 2-for-3 on the game; Baalman got the win for Calhoun.

GRANITE CITY 9, FREEBURG 8 (8 INNINGS): A run in the top of the eighth gave Granite City a 9-8 road win over Freeburg Saturday morning; the Warriors improved to 1-1 on the year, while the Midgets fell to 1-2.

Austin Bonvicino led GCHS with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a homer and a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, with Freddie Edwards 2-for-5, Brennan Haddix 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Andrew Wielgus 2-for-5 with three RBIs; Haddix got the win for the Warriors.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 8, ROXANA 6: Waterloo Gibault scored four times in the top of the seventh to defeat Roxana 8-6 at Jerseyville's Ken Schell Field in a three-team cluster Saturday. The Shells fell to 0-3 on the year with the losses to the Hawks and Jersey.

Riley Ripper led the Shells with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate while Tyler Svoboda was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jacob Acker, Griffen Brock, Austin Martin and Dominic Weigler each had runs scored, while Acker took the loss.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7-3, COLUMBIA 9-13 (SECOND GAME 5 INNINGS): Columbia swept a Saturday doubleheader with Piasa Southwestern in Columbia, the Eagles taking 9-7 and 13-3 wins, the nightcap going five innings. It was the season-opener for Southwestern, while the Eagles improved to 2-2 with the sweep.

In the opener, a seventh-inning rally by Piasa fell short; the Birds scored five times in the inning. Tyler Golike and Ryne Hanslow each went 2-for-4, with Golike having a double, two RBIs and a run scored while Hanslow also scored a run; Chase Stahl went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Issac Marshall had a double. Eddie Bolin, Brady Salzman and Dakotah Corby each had runs scored. Ben Lowis took the loss for Southwestern, striking out five.

In the nightcap, Bolin went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Dalson Cumming was 1-for-2 with a RBI and Luke Golike was 1-for-2; Ben Lowis had the other run scored for Piasa. Brock Seymour was charged with the loss for the Birds.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 9-11, CENTRALIA 7-17: Alton split a Saturday doubleheader with Centralia, the Redbirds taking a 9-7 win in the opener but dropping the nightcap 17-11; the Redbirds went to 1-1 on the year with the season-opening split.

A three-run bottom of the sixth gave the Redbirds the win in the opener; Tami Wong led the way with a 4-for-4 game with a double and four runs scored, while Ashlyn Betz was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Rachel McCoy 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Abby Scoyc 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Scoyc went six innngs in getting the win, fanning six.

Wong went 3-for-3 in the nightcap with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while McCoy went 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, Scyoc 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Abby Sullivan 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Betz 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Lynna Fischer 1-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored. Alyson Haegele took the loss for the Redbirds.

COLUMBIA 7-9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2-3: Columbia took a doubleheader from Piasa Southwestern in Piasa Saturday, the Eagles taking a 7-2 win in the opener and 9-3 win in the nightcap; Southwestern went to 1-1 on the year with the split.

In the opener, the Birds got a homer from Molly Novack, one of two hits for her in the game, and also got a pair of hits from Josie Boullion; Bailey Nixon was charged with the loss while Columbia's Kaelyn Rhienecker got the win. In the nightcap, Nixon doubled twice with two RBIs while Megan Bailey also had a pair of hits; Sydney Baumgartner took the loss for Piasa.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, CARROLLTON 6: Morgan Moxey went 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored while striking out eight in getting the win as East Alton-Wood River defeated Carrollton 9-6 in Carrollton Saturday to go to 3-1 on the season; the Hawks fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Peyton Young was also 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs on the day while Taylor Murray was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Ashley Knight was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Alexis Counts had two RBIs for the Hawks; Hannah Rhodes fanned six in taking the loss.

MASCOUTAH 9-10, ROXANA 0-8: Mascoutah swept Roxana in a doubleheader in Roxana Saturday, the Indians coming away with 9-0 and 10-8 wins over the Shells; Roxana fell to 0-3 on the season.

In Game 1, Olivia Stangler had the Shells' only two hits, going 2-for-2 with a double; Taylor Nolan took the loss, striking out two Indians. In Game 2, Reagan Stahlhut led the way with a 3-for-5 game with a RBI and two runs scored, while Phoebe Booher was 2-for-2 with a homer and double, a RBI and a run scored, Madison Klass 2-for-5 with a RBI, Nolan 2-for-4 with a run scored, Lette Palen 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored; Abigail Stahlhut and Stangler each had doubles in the game.

FRIDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO GIRLS CUP

PUMA BRACKET – GROUP A

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 0: Morgan Pace and Kallie Painter each had goals as Highland defeated Jersey 2-0 in a Puma Bracket Group A match of the Metro Girls Cup tournament at Columbia Friday evening. The Panthers fell to 0-3-1 on the year, with Highland moving to 2-0-1.

Morgan Zobrist recorded the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

PUMA BRACKET – GROUP B

MARION 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Tori Standifer had the only goal of the match for Civic Memorial as Marion defeated the Eagles 7-1 in a Group B match of the Puma Bracket of the Metro Girls Cup tournament Friday. The Eagles fell to 1-2 for the year, while the Wildcats improved to 2-0-1.

Cassie Hall assisted on Standifer's goal.

FREEBURG 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC: McGivney Catholic dropped a 3-0 decision to host Freeburg in a Group B match of the Metro Girls Cup Puma Bracket Friday.

Millie Farley, Peyton Ganz and Bella Tedesco goaled for the Midgets; Brooke Neighbors recorded the clean sheet for Freeburg.

REGULAR SEASON

GREENVILLE 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Metro East Lutheran fell to 0-2-0 on the year with a 3-0 Friday loss to Greenville in Edwardsville.

The Knights head to Hillsboro for a 4:30 p.m. Monday match.

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 20, BRUSSELS 1 (3.5 INNINGS): Hayden Stringer had three hits and Tyler Barnett four RBIs as Carrollton defeated Brussels 20-1 in three-and-a-half innings in Brussels Friday.

The Hawks erupted for 12 runs in the second inning and went on to take the win; the Raiders' only run came in the bottom of the second. Kolton Bottom went two innings in the game and struck out five for the game.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16, LITCHFIELD 0 (4.5 INNINGS): A 12-run third helped Marquette Catholic to a 16-0, four-and-a-half inning win over Litchfield at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Friday afternoon; the Explorers improved to 2-0 on the year.

Jack Warren struck out three and conceded three hits en route to the win; Kaleb Ware had two double and four RBIs on the day, with Jayce Maag had a triple and three RBIs and Jed Eggering two RBIs.

MASCOUTAH 11, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (6 INNINGS): Eight different players had a hit each as Mascoutah defeated Metro East Lutheran 11-1 in six innings Friday. The Knights fell to 0-2 on the year.

Eli Jacobs had the only hit of the day for the Knights in the loss.

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 14, BRUSSELS 4

Carrollton’s softball girls dominated Brussels 14-4 in a six-inning affair at Brussels this past Friday.

Claire Williams, Cameryn Varble and Ava Unless each had two hits for Carrollton. Varble and Unless had two RBI.

Marley Mullink struck out six in the game and pitched four innings. She was the winning pitcher.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 13, LITCHFIELD 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Taylor Whitehead scattered three hits and struck out seven as Marquette Catholic downed Litchfield 13-0 in four-and-a-half innings at Gordon Moore Park Friday to go to 2-0 on the year.

Grace Frost was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in the win, with Gracie Morris 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Meghan Schorman 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Whitehead 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Tess Eberlin 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored.

THURSDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO GIRLS CUP

PUMA BRACKET

MARION 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Marion defeated McGivney Catholic 3-0 in a Group B match of the Metro Girls Cup's Puma Bracket at Freeburg Thursday evening.

The Wildcats improved to 2-0-1 on the year, while the Griffins fell to 0-3. Abbey Bloodworth was in goal for the Griffins for the match.

FREEBURG 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Freeburg's Peyton Ganz had four goals as the Midgets defeated Civic Memorial 5-3 in a Group B match of the Metro Girls Cup Puma Bracket in Freeburg Thursday night.

Morgan Wilson had all three Eagle goals for the match; the Midgets' other goal came from Haley Kimes; Brooke Neighbors got the win in goal for Freeburg.

ADIDAS BRACKET

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 6, ROXANA 0: Julia O'Neill had four goals as Belleville Althoff threw a 6-0 shutout on Roxana in the Adidas Bracket of the Metro Girls Cup tournament at Althoff Thursday evening.

Andersyn Foster and Liesl Whitener had the other two Crusader goals for the match; Rachel Monken had the clean sheet for ACHS. Braeden Lackey was in goal for the Shells.

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 0, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0 (DRAW): Jersey traveled to Brighton for a match with Piasa Southwestern Thursday, both teams walking away with a scoreless draw. The Panthers moved to 0-3-1 on the year, while the draw was the Birds' season opener.

Katelyn Krueger had the clean sheet for the Panthers, who were set to meet McGivney Catholic today in the seventh-place match of the Puma Bracket of the Metro Girls Cup tournament at Freeburg; the Birds next meet East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. March 26 at Wood River Soccer Park.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, GREENVILLE 1: Caitlyn Ollinghouse scored twice as East Alton-Wood River got past Greenville 3-1 at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday.

Emily Sidwell got the win in goal for the Oilers, who also got a goal from Lora Ruyle; EAWR hosts Roxana in a rivalry match at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, TRENTON WESCLIN 4: Morgan Moxey struck out 10 and gave up an earned run as East Alton-Wood River defeated Trenton Wesclin 6-4 in Wood River Thursday afternoon; the Oilers improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 0-2.

Macie Flanagan went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored on the day while Ashley Knight was 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored; thiirKate Booten 1-for-2 with a double; and Moxey 1-for-3 with an RBI.

BELLEVILLE EAST 13, TRIAD 7: Liz Young went 3-for-4 with an RBI on the day for Triad, but the Knights dropped a 13-7 decision to Belleville East in Troy Thursday.

Jenna Bohenstiehl was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Knights, Ella Moore 1-for-1 with a double and run scored and Shyla Schweppe 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Young took the loss for Triad, striking out one.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15, JERSEY 8: Piasa Southwestern scored 10 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to defeat Jersey 15-8 Thursday; the Birds improved to 1-0, while the Panthers fell to 0-2.

Bri Roloff went 4-for-5 with two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored; Sydney Baumgardner was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored, Hailey Edwards 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored; and Bailey Nixon 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Claire Anderson led Jersey with a 3-for-3 day with an RBI and two runs scored; Peyton Tisdale 2-for-4 with two runs scored; and Brooke Tuttle 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Nixon struck out three in getting the win; Anderson took the loss for JCHS.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, GRANITE CITY 1: Luke Simmons went the distance as Marquette Catholic opened its season with a 3-1 win Thursday over Granite City at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field. The game was also the Warriors' season opener.

Jayce Maag went 3-for-3 with a homer, RBI and two run scored for the Explorers, with Kyle Begnel going 2-for-3 and Montana Gossage 1-for-3 with a double and RBI; Freddie Edwards was 1-for-4 with a run scored for the Warriors and Andrew Wielgus 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Simmons struck out nine in getting the win, while Cameron Hibbets fanned three in taking the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Zach Vaughn had two hits and tw RBIs and Bryce Zupan a hit and RBI as Civic Memorial defeated Belleville East 5-1 at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field in the PBR-Illinois Kickoff Classic Thursday.

Geoff Withers got the win for the Eagles, striking out 10 in 6.2 innings of work as the Eagles ran out winners.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8, ROXANA 4: Zaide Wilson went six innings struck out six as East Alton-Wood River defeated backyard rival Roxana 8-4 at Norris Dorsey Field Thursday afternoon.

Gage Booten went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for the Oilers in the win, with Ashton Murray going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored; Brayden Davis led the Shells with a 2-for-4 day with an RBI and Christian Bertoletti was 1-for-3 with a double.

