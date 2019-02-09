FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47, BRUSSELS 45: Kellen Weir had 16 points, while Darren Luchetti added 10 as McGivney won at home over Brussels.

The Griffins improve to 5-23, while the Raiders are now 12-9.

DUPO 51, VALMEYER 45: Philip Reinhardt and Jacob Rowald each had 12 points, while Riley McCarthy had 11 as Valmeyer lost at home to Dupo.

The Tigers go to 14-13 on the year, while the Pirates are now 8-18.

TRIAD 70, JERSEY 56: Jonah Ogden led Triad with 17 points, while Michael Tentis added 10 as the Knights upended Jersey at Rich Mason Gym.

Tucker Shalley led the Panthers with 18 points, Kurt Hall had 12 and Matthew Jackson had 10.

Triad is now 10-15 on the season; Jersey goes to 11-16.

ROXANA 51, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 13 points, Andrew Beckman added 11 and Eddie Lara had 10 as the Shells defeated Southwestern at Larry Milazzo Gym.

Addis Moore and Johnathan Watson each had 11 points for the Piasa Birds.

Roxana improves to 14-13, while Southwestern is now 9-16.

EAST ST. LOUIS 57, BELLEVILLE WEST 56: Terrence Hargrove, Jr. hit a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds left to give East Side an incredible win on the road at West.

The free throws were a part of a 20-point night for Hargrove, while Richard Robinson also had 15 for the Flyers.

Will Shumpert led the Maroons with 12 points, while Keith Randolph, Jr. and Lawrence Brazil III each had eight.

East Side goes to 22-5, while West has dropped back-to-back games, and is now 23-3.

WRESTLING

Four Edwardsville wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round at Saturday's Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional on Friday.

Edwardsville's Noah Surtin at 120 pounds, Luke Odom at 138, Blake Moss at 195 won quarterfinal matches after a first-round bye and heavyweight Lloyd Reynolds won two matches to advance. The semifinals are first today, then the championship round.

The state tournament is Feb. 14-16 at the State Farm Center in Champaign with the top four wrestlers advancing.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 33, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 31: Abby Reeves, Granite’s only senior, was honored in pregame ceremonies on the Warriors’ Senior Night, then led the way with 13 points as Granite defeated Gateway Legacy at Memorial Gym.

Erika Hurst added six points on the night.

The Warriors are now 4-21 on the season.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 60, Mascoutah 57

Dupo 51, Valmeyer 45

Belleville Althoff Catholic 58, Marion 45

Father McGivney Catholic 47, Brussels 45

Granite City 60, Gateway Legacy Christian (Granite City) 57

Triad 70, Jersey 56

Collinsville 75, Alton 61

Roxana 51, Piasa Southwestern 38

Metro-East Lutheran 63, Woodlawn 41

East St. Louis 57, Belleville West 56

O’Fallon 43, Belleville East 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Granite City 33, Gateway Legacy Christian (Granite City) 31

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

CARROLLTON 45, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 36: The Hawks rallied from a 26-21 deficit after three quarters to outscore the Rockets 21-10, including a 14-3 run to finish the game, as Carrollton upset top-seeded Routt in the final of the Greenfield Northwestern regional.

Marley Mullink led the Hawks with 20 points, while Libby Mueth scored 11 and Hannah Krumwiede added nine.

Bella McCartney led the Rockets with 12 points, and Lacey Schierl scored 11.

Routt ends the year 27-4, while Carrollton is now 19-11 and advances to the Routt sectional, where they’ll play the winner of the Lebanon regional, either the host Greyhounds or Okawville, in the semifinals on Monday night.

CLASS 2A AT STAUNTON

GREENVILLE 56, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16: In the Staunton final, Greenville led after one 24-6 and at halftime 39-10 in going on to win their first regional championship since 2000.

Kamryn Fandry led the Explorers with six points, while freshman Adrenna Snipes was held to four.

The Comets are now 29-1, and advance to the Hillsboro sectional, going against Petersburg PORTA, who won the Williamsville regional 38-35 over the host school, in the second semifinal on Monday night. Marquette was eliminated with a 21-10 record.

CLASS 2A AT TRENTON WESCLIN

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 40, SESSER-VALIER 39: Tiffani Siekmann scored 11 points and hit the game-winning shot with 35 seconds left to give the Crusaders their first regional title since 2010.

Anaya Davis had eight points for Althoff, while Sami McCowen and Peyton Wilderman each had 10 points for the Red Devils.

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville ends it season at 23-6, while the Crusaders are now 20-9 and move on to the Red Bud sectional, where they will play McLeansboro Hamilton County, who defeated Vienna 44-33 in the Vienna final, in the second semifinal on Monday night. The tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN (CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.) 64, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 36: In the Metro Athletic semifinals at Maryville Christian, Kseniya Hassenplug led MVCS with 13 points, while Ashtyn Wright scored 12 in the Warriors loss to Eagle Ridge.

Jaci Crank led Eagle Ridge with 25 points.

The Warriors are now 13-6 and will play in the third and fourth place playoff game Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

REGULAR SEASON

BELLEVILLE WEST 41, COLLINSVILLE 36: Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 13 points, while Bria King had 11 as the Kahoks lost their regular season finale at West.

TyKiaza Jones led the Maroons with nine points, while Shaniah Nunn chipped in with eight.

The Kahoks end the regular season at 14-12, while the Maroons are now 15-15.

EAST ST. LOUIS 48, O’FALLON 47: Darriel Hicks led East Side with 11 points, while Mya Glanton added nine as the Flyers nipped O’Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game at East Side’s gym.

The Flyers are now 10-17, while the Panthers fall to 23-8.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, JERSEY 36: Jenna Christeson led CM with 11 points, while Harper Buhs, Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus all had nine points in the Eagles’ Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey.

Clare Breden led the Panthers with 19 points, and Lauren Brown added nine.

CM finishes the regular season at 26-5, while the Panthers are now 21-8.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 46. ROXANA 23: Aubrey Robinson led EAWR with 18 points, and Jayden Ulrich added 12 as the Oilers defeated backyard rival Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Olivia Mouser led the Shells with five points, while Emma Winter and Kylie Winfree had four points each.

EAWR ends their regular season with a 16-12 mark, one of their best in many seasons, while the Shells fall to 4-20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

STAUNTON 66, BUNKER HILL 35

Staunton defeated Bunker Hill’s boys 66-35 on Thursday. Coy Sellars had 12 points for the Minutemen, while Devon Ralston and Jacob Weidner added 9 and 8 points respectively.

MSCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP

DESMET JESUIT 6, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Jacob Kausch scored twice, and Carson Wilhelm, Colton Walpert and Joshua Abel all had goals as DeSmet eliminated Edwardsville in the final group game of the Red Division of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup playoffs Thursday night at Queeny Park in west St. Louis County.

Will Schuster scored twice, and Sam Gibbons scored the other goal for the Tigers, who got 24 saves from Mason Young in goal.

Edwardsville ends their season with a 6-13-2 mark, while the Spartans are now 14-5-3, and move on to the quarterfinals. Their opponent is yet to be determined.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 1, TAMPA BAY 0 (OT): Brayden Schenn’s goal with less than a minute left in the overtime period gave the St. Louis Blues a big 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Jordan Binnington had 32 saves in recording the shutout for St. Louis, who have now won three straight since the All-Star break and are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 38 save in goal for Tampa Bay, who were shut out for the first time this season, and are 2-0-2 in their last four games.

The Blues are now 25-22-5 on the season, and vaulted into the second wild card playoff position with the win, one point better than Vancouver with three games in hand.

St. Louis will have an old-school weekend home-and-home series next with the Nashville Predators, with the first game at Enterprise Center Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The two teams then play at Bridgestone Arena Sunday at 11:30 a.m., in a nationally televised game on NBC.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

Carrollton 45, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 36

CLASS 2A AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

Hillsboro 56, Piasa Southwestern 41

CLASS 2A AT STAUNTON

Greenville 58, Marquette Catholic 18

CLASS 2A AT TRENTON WESCLIN

Belleville Althoff Catholic 40, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 39

METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

AT MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN

SEMIFINALS

Eagle Ridge Christian (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) 64, Mississippi Valley Christian 36

REGULAR SEASON

Belleville West 41, Collinsville 36

Triad 41, Waterloo 34

East St. Louis 48, O’Fallon 47

Civic Memorial 56, Jersey 36

Edwardsville 62, Alton 19

East Alton-Wood River 46, Roxana 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Staunton 66, Bunker Hill 35

MSCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP

GROUP STAGE – RED DIVISION

DeSmet Jesuit 6, Edwardsville 3

MVCHA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

Bethalto 3, Alton 0

Triad 3, Edwardsville 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 1, Tampa Bay Lightning 0 (OT)

