THURSDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 0: Kallie Painter and Audrey Wilke had goals for Highland as the Bulldogs blanked Jersey 2-0 in an Thursday Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Thursday; the Panthers fell to 0-6-1 overall, 0-2-0 in the league, while the Bulldogs went to 4-1-1 overall, 1-1-0 in the MVC.

Katelyn Krueger turned back eight Bulldog shots on the night. The Panthers head to Carbondale for an 11 a.m. Saturday match.

ALTON 3, PARKWAY WEST 2 (EXTRA TIME): Bri Hatfield, Makayla Cox and Callista Cox all goaled for Alton as the Redbirds defeated Parkway West in extra time 3-2 Thursday on the road; Alton went to 4-3-1 on the year, while the Longhorns fell to 4-1-1.

Addison Miller got the win in goal for the Redbirds; AHS heads to Oakville for a noon Saturday match against the Tigers in south St. Louis County.

ROXANA 0, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0 (DRAW): Roxana and Marquette Catholic battled to a scoreless draw at Gordon Moore Park in a Thursday match. The Explorers went to 5-4-1 on the season, while the Shells went to 1-2-2.

Ellie Jacobs for the Explorers and Braeden Lackey for the Shells each recorded a clean sheet for the match. The Explorers take on East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 1: Abbey Bloodworth and Macy Hoppes each goaled as McGivney Catholic defeated Springfield Southeast 2-1 on the road Thursday; the Griffins improved to 2-6-0 on the season.

Bloodworth and Natalie Raymer split tme in goal in the match, with Raymer credited with the win.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 11, GRANITE CITY 0 (5 INNINGS): Five runs in the third helped Belleville East short-game Granite City 11-0 in five inings in a Thursday afternoon Southwestern Conference game at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field; the Warriors fell to 0-4 overall, 0-1 in the SWC, while the Lancers moved to 6-1 overall, 1-0 in the league.

BUNKER HILL 12, LITCHFIELD 5: Sydney Gresham went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored as Bunker Hill downed Litchfield 12-5 Thursday in Litchfield; the Minutemaids went to 3-3 on the season, while Litchfield fell to 0-3.

Mallory Schwegel was 3-for-4 with a double and triple, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Maids while Josie Manar was 2-for-4 with two RBIs on the day. Gresham went the distance for the win, striking out nine. B-Hill is scheduled to meet Belleville Althoff on the road at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

CARROLLTON 12, PLEASANT HILL 2 (5 INNINGS): Cameryn Varble went 1-for-4 with a grand-slam homer, four RBIS and a run scored in Carrollton's 12-2, five-inning road win over Pleasant Hill Thursday afternoon. The Hawks improved to 7-4 on the year.

Marley Mullinik went 1-for-1 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored on the day while Hannah Rhoades was 1-for-2 with a triple and RBI; Claire Williams was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Hawks. Rhoades fanned six in getting the win for Carrollton.

FREEBURG 8, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Peyton Ganz had a hat trick and Carolyn Wendel a brace (two goals) as Freeburg defeated Metro East Lutheran 8-0 Thursday evening; the Knights fell to 0-6-0, while the Midgets improved to 7-5-1.

MEL is at Litchfield at 5 p.m. Monday.

BASEBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, HARDIN-CALHOUN 5: A four-run fifth gave East Alton-Wood River a 7-5 Friday afternoon win over Hardin-Calhoun on the road; the Oilers went to 3-2 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 5-4 for the season.

Jacob Cress homered twice for the Oilers in a 3-for-4 day at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored; Tyler Hamby was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Ashton Murray 1-for-4 with a run scored and Zaide Wilson 1-for-3 with a run scored; Connor Gilman was 4-for-4 for the Warriors, with A.J. Hillen 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, Ty Bick 1-for-3, Drew Baalman 1-for-4 and Chandler Sievers 1-for-4 on the day.

Zach Wells got the win for EAWR, going the distance and striking out three; Blake Schuman took the loss and struck out four.

O'FALLON 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: O'Fallon pitching held Civic Memorial to a hit from Caden Clark as the Panthers blanked the Eagles 7-0 at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday; the Eagles fell to 7-2 on the year, while the Panthers went to 12-0.

Christian Stawar took the loss for the Eagles, fanning four; CM hosts Triad at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 9, GRANITE CITY 8: Belleville West scored three times in the top of the ninth and had to hold off Granite City as the Maroons took a 9-8 Southwestern Conference win over the Warriors at Granite City's Babe Champion Field Friday; the Warriors fell to 3-7 overall, 0-3 in the SWC while Wet went to 5-7 overall, 1-2 in the league.

Austin Bonvicino was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for GCHS, while Mason Roehr went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored on the day; Landon Barton was 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI, Freddie Edwards 1-for-5 with a triple and run scored, Cameron Hibbets 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored, Drew Wielgus was 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Bennett Smallie 3-for-4 with a run scored and Brennan Haddix 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored to highlight the Warrior attack.

Edwards took the loss for the Warriors, striking out nine; GCHS hosts Alton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in SWC games.

LITCHFIELD 5, ROXANA 4: Litchfield got a run in the top of the seventh to defeat Roxana 5-4 Friday in a game played at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field; the Shells fell to 0-4 on the season with the loss.

Braeden Wells was 1-for-2 with a double and run scored for the Shells, while Tyler Svoboda was 1-for-4, Riley Ripper 1-for-3 with a run scored and Dawson Klunk and Domanic Weigler each had a run scored. Gavin Huffman took the loss for the Shells, striking out four. Roxana is at Bunker Hill for a 4:30 p.m. Monday contest.

TRIAD 4, TRENTON WESCLIN 1: Triad scored twice in the first and twice in the sixth to take a 4-1 Friday evening road win over Trenton Wesclin to improve to 4-3 on the year.

Hunter Boyd led the Knight attack with a 2-for-3 day with a run scored, with Nick Beeler going 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Zach Kraable 1-for-4 with a double and run scored and Ethan Gratton 1-for-3. Kraable went the distance and struck out seven Warriors in getting the win; Triad next meets Civic Memorial on the road at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

SOFTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, STAUNTON 1 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored four times in the fourth and six times in the fifth to defeat Staunton 12-1 in five innings on the road Thursday to improve to 5-4 on the year.

Bailee Nixon was 2-for-4 for the Birds with a pair of doubles and a run scored while Bri Roloff 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, Megan Bailey 2-for-3 with a double, Mayci Wildermann 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to highlight the day for Southwestern. Nixon dismissed seven by strikeout in getting the win.

MASCOUTAH 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Mascoutah pitching held East Alton-Wood River to two hits – one a home run from Macy Flanagan – as the Oilers fell to Mascoutah 10-2 in Wood River Friday; EAWR fell to 4-6 on the year.

Morgan Moxey had the other Oiler hit; Flanagan had two RBIs and a run scored on the homer, Moxey scoring the other run. Moxey took the loss despite striking out 13. EAWR next meets Collinsville on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

ROXANA 14, LITCHFIELD 3 (5 INNINGS): Abi Stahlhut went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored as Roxana took a 14-3, five-inning win over Litchfield at home Friday to go to 3-5 on the year.

Madison Klaas was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Shells with Phoebe Booher 2-for-2 with a double, homer, five RBIs and two runs scored, Olivia Stangler 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Taylor Pickett 1-for-1 with an RBI and run scored and Summer Floyd and Halee Petrokovich each having a hit. Taylor Nolan struck out one in getting the win.

Roxana hosts Freeburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday and visits Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

O'FALLON 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2 (6 INNINGS): Gracie Braun and Cassie Reed each had two hits in Civic Memorial's 13-2, six-inning loss to O'Fallon on the road Friday, dropping the Eagles to 3-2 on the year.

Reed had a double and two RBIs for CM; Susan Buchanan and Jenna Christeson each had hits for the Eagles on the day. Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss for the Eagles, who next meet up with Triad on the road at 4:15 p.m. Monday before hosting Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

