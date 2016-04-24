FRIDAY

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 18, DESMET 2 (5 INNINGS): Tyler Stamer was 2-for-2 with six RBIs, including a grand slam homer, as Edwardsville took just five innings to defeat DeSmet 18-2 in St. Louis County Friday.

The Tigers moved to 16-2 on the year with the win.

Kade Burns had a three-run shot on a 2-for-4 day with four RBIs; Dylan Burns was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Trey Riley was 1-for-2, Collin Clayton 3-for-3, Cole Cimarolli two RBIs, Joel Quiriin 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Joe Wallace 1-for-1 with a RBI.

Tyler Hosto got the win, going four innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts; Mark Smith finished up, giving up a hit and fanning three. The Tigers meet Trenton Wesclin at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tom Pile Field.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, GRANITE CITY 4: Civic Memorial took the lead with a three-run second inning as the Eagles defeated Granite City 7-4 at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday.

Collin Barrett went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Warriors (3-18); Austin Bonvicinio had two runs scored, Tyler Wheatley was 1-for-3 with a RBI, Gabe Jarman had two RBIs, B.J. Niesporek was 1-for-2 with a RBI and Matt Woods was 2-for-3.

Brandon Hampton was 1-for-3 with three runs scored, Jaxsen Helmkamp a run scored, John Whitworth a run scored, Corey Price 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Caden Clark 1-for-3, Collin Hall two runs scored and Konnor Loewen 1-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Jack Walker go the win for the 12-10-1 Eagles, going 5.2 innings and conceding two earned runs on two hits while dismissing three by strikeout; Christian Stawar and Geoff Withers also saw time on the mound. Sam Watson took the loss for the Warriors, going four innings and giving up three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

Granite City hosts Breese Mater Dei Monday while CM takes on Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Monday.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Brittany Roady was next to unhittable for Alton Friday, giving up just one hit and striking out 12 as the Redbirds blanked Civic Memorial 9-0 in Godfrey.

Roady's only hit came from the Eagles' Katelyn Turbyfill leading off the game; Turbyfill went 1-for-3 on the day. Savannah Fisher was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Redbirds, with Sydney Hartman 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Bronte Fencel 1-for-3 with a RBI and Katelyn Presley, Miranda Hudson and Tami Wong 1-for-4 each.

Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss for CM, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while fanning three.

The Redbirds host Belleville East Tuesday afternoon, while the Eagles host Triad Monday afternoon.

CARBONDALE 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0 (5 INNINGS): Carbondale pitching limited Marquette Catholic to four hits as the Terriers short-gamed the Explorers 12-0 in five innings at Gordon Moore Park Friday.

Sam Harshbarger, Cayli Shinstock, Johnna Harshbarger and Mera Parker had hits for Marquette. Tess Eberlin took the loss, giving up 12 earned runs on 12 hits while striking out two.

CARLINVILLE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Carlinville jumped out to a 4-1 lead through four innings and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 7-4 at Oiler Field Friday.

The Oilers (9-13) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to make it close, but the Cavaliers held them off for the win.

Carly Campbell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, with Heather Martin 2-for-3 with a RBI, Courtney Beneke 1-for-3 with a run scored, Kate Booten a run scored and Haley Shewmake 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Morgan Moxey took the loss, going the distance while giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and dismissing five by strikeout.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 7, LAGRANGE LYONS 5: Edwardsville defeated Chicagoland school LaGrange Lyons 7-5 in LaGrange in a non-conference meet Friday.

Zach Trimpe, Erik Weiler, Luke Motley, Carson Ware and Ben Bequette won singles matches for the Tigers (12-4); Alex Gray/Trimpe and Weiler/Ware took doubles wins.

THURSDAY ROUNDUP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, OKAWVILLE 1: Katelyn Fitzgerald had a triple in a 2-for-3 day as Marquette Catholic upended Okawville 6-1 at Gordon Moore Park in a non-conference game.

Miranda Schroeder was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Explorers, with Emma Taylor 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Grace Frost 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Cayli Shinstock 1-for-2, Johnna Harshbarger 1-for-2 and Sam Harshbarger a RBI.

Tess Eberlin got the win, giving up an earned run on four hits while striking out two.

STAUNTON 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Staunton scored three times in the third to break a 3-3 tie and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 14-6 in a non-conference game in Wood River.

Emme Flanagan was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Haley Shewmake was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored; Thresa Hand was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI; Peyton Young 1-for-4 with a run scored; Rebecca Null 2-for-3 with two RBIs; and Ashley Young a run scored.

Morgan Moxey took the loss, going five innings and conceding 10 earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts; Null finished up with two innings in the circle, giving up three earned runs on on five hits while fanning two.

BUNKER HILL 19, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 17: Heavy rains forced Thursday's game between Bunker Hill and Piasa Southwestern to be shifted to Piasa, with the Minutemaids being the home team – and a walkoff three-run homer from Josie Manar gave Bunker Hill a wild 19-17 win over the Piasa Birds.

The Birds got out to the lead with a seven-run first inning, keeping the lead until the Minutemaids scored five in the seventh, including Manar's homer.

Mallory Novack was 5-for-5 for Piasa with a double, homer and five RBIs; Bailey Sorgea and Haley Edwards also had three hits for Southwestern, including homers. Emily Wollf contributed three hits, with Mackenzie Wolff getting two hits and Molly Novack also getting two for the Birds. Manar was 4-for-5 for the Minutemaids, including two doubles, two homers and six RBIs; Grace Kiffmeyer and Mallory Schwegel also homered for Bunker Hill.

Sydney Greshman got the win for B-Hill, with Abby Stormer taking the loss for Southwestern.

CARROLLTON 3, NORTH GREENE 0: Emmie Struble struck out 12 and allowed just three hits as Carrollton blanked North Green 3-0 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference return match in White Hall.

Cameryn Varble had a two-run shot in a 3-for-4 outing for the Hawks; Ellie Sturgeon had three hits and Hannah Krumweide had two hits and a RBI for Carrollton.

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 16, NORTH GREENE 0 (5 INNINGS): Carrollton scored six times in the second and five times each in the third and fourth in a Western Illinois Valley Conference return game in White Hall Thursday, the Hawks taking a 16-0 win in five innings over North Greene.

Cole Brannan was 2-for-4 for the Hawks with a triple, five RBIs and two runs scored; Hayden Stringer was 1-for-3 with a double, Gabe Jones 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Kyle Walters 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored; Nathan Walker a RBI and two runs scored; Grant Mullinik 1-for-1 with two runs scored; Curtis Lake 1-for-1; Kolten Bottom a RBI and run scored; Jeremy Watson 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored; and Blake Struble 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Bottom worked three innings for the win, giving up a hit and striking out six; Struble and Ben DeWitt each had an inning on the mound, striking out two each.

MASCOUTAH 9, ROXANA 1: Roxana managed to score in the bottom of the seventh as the Shells took a 9-1 loss to Mascoutah in a non-conference game at Roxana Park.

Tanner Davis had two hits to lead Roxana, with Adam Moore getting a RBI. Davis took the loss for the Shells.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 0: Abby Crabtree and Danielle Greathouse each scored as Edwardsville won its 10th match on the trot as the Tigers defeated Chatham Glenwood 2-0 on the road.

The game was delayed for nearly an hour in the 21st minute when a severe thunderstorm struck the area.

Crabtree scored her team-high 11th goal of the year in the 27th minute, while Greathouse goaled in the 65th minute after getting a feed from Ashlin West.

Marissa Bogner recorded the clean sheet for the Tigers, who went to 13-2-1 on the year; they host Granite City in a Tuesday evening Southwestern Conference match.

COLLINSVILLE 2, GRANITE CITY 1 (EXTRA TIME): Courtney Marten scored in extra time as Collinsville clinched no worse than a tie for the Southwestern Conference championship with a 2-1 win over Granite City at Gene Baker Field.

Lexi Grote gave the Warriors (4-4-3 overall, 1-2-1 SWC) the lead in the 46th minute before Tayler Devine tied the match in the 64th minute; lightning in the area then forced a delay in the match.

Marten scored in the 82nd minute to give the Kahoks the win; they went to 11-2-1 overall, 5-0-2 in the league. The Warriors travel to Edwardsville for a Tuesday evening match.

ROXANA 1, BREESE CENTRAL 1 (DRAW): Emma Lucas scored in the 11th minute as Roxana drew a non-conference match with Breese Central at Wood River Soccer Park.

Alivia Kramer drew the Cougars even with a 65th-minute goal to forge the draw.

The Shells went to 6-4-2 on the year; they take on Gillespie in a South Central Conference match Monday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Four different players scored as McGivney Catholic downed East Alton-Wood River 4-1.

Alana Giacoletto, Ashley Jones, Rachel Kassing and Megan Schilly all goaled for the 3-9 Griffins; Giacoletto had two assists for McGivney.

Kara Crutchley, from Brittany Grayson, goaled for the Oilers, who fell to 0-11-1 on the year.

STAUNTON 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Civic Memorial got goals from Ellie Cummins and Morgan Wilson, but the Eagles dropped a 3-2 decision to Staunton in a non-confernce match.

Wilson and Jenna Robinson had assists for CM, who fell to 5-7-4 on the year.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 27-25, ST. DOMINIC 25-17: Edwardsville traveled to O'Fallon, Mo., Wednesday for a non-conference match against St. Dominic; the Tigers took a 27-25, 25-17 win over the Crusaders.

Mike Horton had 13 assists for the Tigers before being forced from the match after dislocating a finger on his right hand; Ben Lombardi stepped in and contributed five assists. Nick Allen contributed eight kills, seven digs, eight points on serve and an ace on the evening.

The Tigers travel to O'Fallon for a Tuesday evening Southwestern Conference match.

