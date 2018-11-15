The Thursday morning commute was interesting, but people were out in force to enable others to get to their destinations. Highway departments worked through the night to make sure the roads were safe and have been singled out for doing a heroic job by Illinois State Police.

With school closed, traffic was much lighter, but many went on to work. An assortment of photos is enclosed of some fun and frolicking for children on a day off school, to dealership owners cleaning off their items for sale, to the general conditions throughout the region.

