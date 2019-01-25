Thursday Sports Scoreboard
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 62, Chatham Glenwood 8
Edwardsville 75, East St. Louis 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
RESULT FROM TUESDAY, JANUARY 22
Mississippi Valley Christian 47, Crosspoint Christian 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RESULT FROM TUESDAY, JANUARY 22
Mississippi Valley Christian 50, Crosspoint Christian 42
45TH CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Father McGivney Catholic 47, White Hall North Greene 32
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 57, Marquette Catholic 48
Jersey 38, Quincy Notre Dame 33
REGULAR SEASON
Belleville East 72, East St. Louis 56
Staunton 45, Bunker Hill 26
Highland 46, Triad 31
Belleville Althoff Catholic 70, Mt. Vernon 46
Piasa Southwestern 47, Litchfield 34
O’Fallon 65, Collinsville 41
Civic Memorial 54, Columbia 23
Edwardsville 62, Belleville West 17
