SPORTS SCOREBOARD

WRESTLING

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville 62, Chatham Glenwood 8

Edwardsville 75, East St. Louis 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

RESULT FROM TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

Mississippi Valley Christian 47, Crosspoint Christian 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RESULT FROM TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

Mississippi Valley Christian 50, Crosspoint Christian 42

45TH CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Article continues after sponsor message

Father McGivney Catholic 47, White Hall North Greene 32

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 57, Marquette Catholic 48

Jersey 38, Quincy Notre Dame 33

REGULAR SEASON

Belleville East 72, East St. Louis 56

Staunton 45, Bunker Hill 26

Highland 46, Triad 31

Belleville Althoff Catholic 70, Mt. Vernon 46

Piasa Southwestern 47, Litchfield 34

O’Fallon 65, Collinsville 41

Civic Memorial 54, Columbia 23

Edwardsville 62, Belleville West 17

More like this:

Mar 23, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Friday, March 22, 2024

Apr 27, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday-Friday, April 25-26, 2024

Apr 8, 2024 - Explorers Boys Bring Home First At East Alton-Wood River Invite, Other Area Schools Also Shine

Apr 12, 2024 - Maryville Christian Edges Explorers, Tigers Top Maroons In Boys Volleyball Action

May 21, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, May 20, 2024

 