THURSDAY, MAY 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 22-17: Edwardsville took a straight-set Southwestern Conference win over West at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Wyatt Blunt served up four points and had seven assists for the Tigers, while Colin Donaldson had a kill, Lucas Gebhardt and six points and two assists, Blake Hauschild had a kill and a block, Logan Jasutis came up with seven points, six kills and a block, Ben Kreke had two kills and three blocks, De'Shawn Larson had two kills, Joe Liston served up two points to go along with 13 kills, Lucas Marsh served up three points, Nick Paschall had three points and 16 assists and Micah Swank had a kill and a block.

Edwardsville is now 12-15, while the Maroons go to 6-11-1.

In another match played on Thursday, Collinsville won at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-14. 25-13. The Kahoks are now 11-8, while the Hawks slip to 1-9.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 10, VALMEYER 0: Althoff scored in every inning but the second in taking a 10-run rule win at Valmeyer

Jacob Brown had the Pirates' only hit on the day, while Jake Coats struck out three batters while on the mound, with Ripken Voelker fanning one.

The Crusaders are now 11-18, while Valmeyer goes to 8-19.

HAZELWOOD WEST 7, GRANITE CITY 4: Hazelwood West scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and take the win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Hunter Macko had two hits for the Warriors, while both Nick Huskamp and Peyton Fedorsak had a hit and drove home a pair of runs each, with Nathan Hopper striking out three on the mound and Luke Robles fanning one.

The Wildcats are now 10-22, while Granite falls to 8-17.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, BUNKER HILL 2: Marquette scored three runs in the first inning and four runs in the fifth en route to a win over Bunker Hill at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Hayden Sherman had three hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, with Shaun Ferguson having two hits and two RBIs and both Skyler Schuster and Hayden Sherman also driving in runs. Andrew Roth fanned four while on the mound, with both Jack Pruitt and Skyler Schuster striking out two and Jack Spain striking out one.

Thomas Scroggins and Kyler Softley had the only hits for the Minutemen, with Ethan Heien having the only RBI, while Peyton Knott struck out two while on the mound.

Marquette is now 18-12, while Bunker Hill drops to 9-13.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: McGivney scored four runs in the first, second and fifth in going on to a 10-run rule win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Both Gabe Smith and Jacob McKee had two hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Drew Kleinheider and Daniel Gierer had two hits and a RBI each, Nick Franklin drove in two runs and Kannon Kamp also had a RBI. Jackson Rodgers struck out six on the mound and Ryker Keller fanned one while sharing a no-hitter.

Caleb Hartwell fanned two on the mound for the Eagles, while Jacob Flowers and Christian Garret struck out one batter each.

McGivney is now 32-1, while CM falls to 11-15.

CARLINVILLE 15, STAUNTON 5: Carlinville's four runs in the second, third and fifth made the difference in taking a 10-run rule win over Staunton at Loveless Park.

Ryenn Hart and Dane Boatman each had four hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Jake Schwarts had two hits and an RBI, both Zach Reels and Sam Quarton had two hits apiece and Connor Strutner also drove in a run. Hart also struck out four while on the mound.

Cody Ury had three hits and a TBI for the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett also had three hits, Luke Meyer had two hits and two RBIs and Reese Bohlen had a RBI. Ury fanned four while on the mound, with Zander Machota striking out two and Sharp striking out one.

Carlinville is now 20-2, with Staunton dropping to 10-14.

ROXANA 17, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7: A nine-run second and a seven-run third helped give Roxana a 10-run rule win over visiting Metro-East at Roxana City Park.

Aiden Briggs had four hits and three RBIs for the Shells, while Kael Hester came up with two hits and two RBIs, Trevor Gihring drove in four runs, Max Autery had two RBIs and five other players --- Kyle Campbell, Dalton Carriker, Jordan Carter, Brady Jones and Paul Wratchford --- all drove in runs. Nick Cotter struck out two while on the mound, with Cooper Harris fanning one.

Sammy Huber had two hits and an RBI for the Knights, with Logan Johnson hitting a three-run homer and Cole Renker also driving in a run. Both Renken and Harry Mueller struck out one batter each on the mound.

Roxana is now 10-20, while Metro-East slips to 6-17.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, CARROLLTON 0: Southwestern scored one in the second, two in the fifth and another run in the seventh to take a road win at Carrollton.

Ian Brantley had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr also had two hits and both Hank Bouillon and Logan Keith had RBIs. Adam Hale went all the way on the mound, striking out 10.

Eli Flowers, Dagan Cordes and Koby Schnelton had the three hits on the day for the Hawks, while Eli Cox struck out two while on the mound and Charlie Stumpf fanned one.

Southwestern is now 23-10, with Carrollton going to 6-19.

HARDIN CALHOUN 4. GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 3: Calhoun won the game with a walk-off run in the home half of the seventh to take a win over Northwestern.

Jacob LeMarsh had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors, with both Patrick Friedel and Max Toppmeyer also having a pair of hits and Drew Wallendorf driving in three runs. Davis Wilson pitched a complete game on the mound, striking our four.

Calhoun is now 12-21, while the Tigers fall to 11-19.

In another game played on Thursday, Belleville East defeated Edwardsville 6-3.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9: After giving up seven runs in the top of the first, EAWR rallied back to score three in the bottom of the seventh to take a close win over Metro-East at Leroy Emerick Field.

Jayde Kassler had four hits for the Oilers, while Kami Kearby and Chloe Driver both had three hits and two RBIs, Jordan Ealey had two hits and two RBIs, including a home run, Lilly Tretter had two hits and Camey Adams and Avery Gilliam both had RBIs. Ealey struck out three in pitching a complete game in the circle.

Jada Robinson had three hits and an RBI for the Knights, whille Sarah Huber had two hits and three RBIs, Taylor Weber came up with two hits and two RBIs, Alexis Weber had two hits and an RBI and Emma Lorenz came up with a pair of hits. Taylor Weber fanned five while in the circle, with Huber striking out one.

EAWR Is now 7-18, while Metro-East goes to 2-15.

HIGHLAND 3, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings were enough for Highland to see off Central at Glik Park.

Alex Schultz had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Sophia Donoho had two hits and a RBI, Karli Dant had a pair of hits and Maggie Grohmann also drove in a run. Kaitlyn Wilson struck out nine in the circle, while Donoho fanned one.

Highland improves to 20-7-1, while the Cougars are now 10-15.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 10, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7: Gibault scored four times in the fourth and six in the fifth, holding off a McGivney rally to take the home win.

Julia Behrmann came up with three hits for the Griffins, while Alexis Bond hit a pair of two-run homers, Sarah Hyten had a home run among her two hits and three RBIs and Izzie Venarsky had a pair of hits, while Jada Zumwalt pitched a complete game in the circle.

The Hawks are now 7-11, while the Griffins go to 7-18.

CARROLTON 4, JERSEY 3 (8 INNINGS): Jersey tied the game with a single run in the fifth, but Carrollton scored once in the top of the eighth to take the road win.

Hannah Uhles had three hits and an RBI for the Hawks, with Lauren Flowers coming up with two hits and an RBI, Megan Camden had a pair of hits and both Daci Walls and Ella Stumpf each had an RBI. Flowers went all the way in the circle, fanning five.

Ashlyn Brown had two RBIs and a RBI for the Panthers, with Kari Krueger having two hits and Bria Tuttle had two RBIs. Brown also struck out five while in the circle.

Carrollton is now 21-8, while Jersey slips to 18-10.

ROXANA 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: After Roxana took a 2-0 lead after four innings, CM tied the game with two in the sixth, but the Shells scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Lilli Ray had three hits and an RBI for Roxana, while Macey Craig had two hits and Kennedi Robien and Destiny Vuylsteke both drove home a run. Calista Stahlhut struck out six while in the circle.

The Shells are now 10-13, while the Eagles are now 12-13.

ALTON 6, GRANITE CITY 4: Alton hit for four runs in the third inning, holding off a three-run seventh-inning rally to take the home win over Granite City.

Grace Presley had three hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Lauren O'Neill had two hits, Alaina Laslie drove home two runs and both Laci Fischer and Savannah Russell each drove in a run. Presley also struck out nine while pitching a complete game in the circle.

Jasmine Turner had three hits for the Warriors, while Brooke Donohue had two hits and a RBI and Christine Myers drove home three runs. Myers fanned eight batters in also pitching a complete game in the circle.

Alton is now 12-13, while Granite goes to 6-21.

HARDIN CALHOUN 10, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: A six-run fifth inning was the highlight of Calhoun's win over Northwestern at home.

Lila Simon led the Warriors with three hits and four RBIs, with Lacy Pohlman and Audrey Gilman both having two hits and an RBI and Delani Klaas, Grace Ballard and Haylee Armbruster all had an RBI. Gilman struck out six while in the circle and Anabel Eilerman fanned one.

Calhoun is now 24-9, while the Tigers fall to 2-22.

HILLSBORO 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: Hillsboro scored three times in the sixth and four more in the seventh to help clinch their win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Jalynn Dickson had three hits for the Explorers, with Olivia Tinsley having two hits and two RBIs and McKennah Youngblood also driving home a pair of runs.

The Hilltoppers are now 8-15, while Marquette is now 4-15.

COLLINSVILLE 4, O'FALLON 3: Collinsville scored twice in both the third and sixth innings to pull out a big win over O"Fallon at the OTHS softball park.

Katie Bardwell, Faith Fairchild, Lilly Fuehner and Lexi Rafalowski all drove in runs for the Kahoks, while Marissa Thomas struck out two in going all the way in the circle.

Collinsville is now 5-19, while the Panthers slip to 7-13.

In other games played on Thursday, Belleville West defeated East St. Louis 16-2 and Belleville East defeated Edwardsville 2-1 to throw the Southwestern Conference race into a tie, with both clubs now 10-1 in the league with one league game remaining for the Tigers and Lancers.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Both Savanhna Khammanyvong and Madison Vasiloff had hat tricks, while Emmi Hogan had a brace (two goals) and Taylor Carson also scored in Granite City's win over CM at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

Khammanyvong also had three assists for the Warriors, while Hickam had two assists and Carson and Vasiloff also assisted and Alivia Upshaw made one save in goal.

Aubree Wallace, assisted by Reagan Thomas, had the only strike for the Eagles.

Granite is now 13-2-1, while CM goes to 15-8-0.

In another game played on Thursday, Alton won over Belleville East 3-0 in the regular season finale for both sides.

