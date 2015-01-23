EDWARDSVILLE 54, SALEM 33: Edwardsville snapped back from a recent slump with 10-for-19 three-point shooting as the Tigers defeated host Salem 54-33 in their Salem Invitational Tournament opener Thursday night.

Oliver Stephen led Edwardsville with 23 points with AJ Epenesa adding 14. Nathan Williams led the Wildcats with 11 points, with Brendan Boles adding 10.

The Tigers will meet Mt. Vernon, 51-32 winners over Mattoon, in a semifinal clash Friday night.

The Tigers moved to 10-7 on the year; Salem fell to 3-14.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 66, LITCHFIELD 34: Four players scored in double digits for Metro-East Lutheran as the Knights advanced into the fifth-place game of the Litchfield Invitational with a 66-34 win over the host Purple Panthers Thursday.

The Knights jumped out to a 33-10 lead at halftime and went on to win easily.

Teddy Fifer led MEL with 18 points, with Jason Johnson adding 12 and Noah Coddington and Connor Wallace scoring 10 each. Litchfield was led by Conner Simmons with 13 points.

MEL will take on Nokomis for fifth place at 4 p.m.

ROXANA 53, HILLSBORO 41: Zach Golenor had 21 points to lead Roxana past Hillsboro 53-41 in a Litchfield Invitational game Thursday.

The Shells jumped out to a 13-7 quarter-time lead and 25-17 halftime lead, then shut the door on the Hilltoppers with a 20-4 third term to win.

Randy Skiff added nine points for the Shell cause Hillsboro was led by Cody Caulk with 12 points.

NOKOMIS 54, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 43: Blake Marks had 19 points for East Alton-Wood River, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers dropped a 54-43 decision to Nokomis in the Litchfield Tournament Thursday.

The game was tight throughout, but the Redskins used a 20-point final quarter to pull away from the Oilers.

Mike Stimac added 16 points for EA-WR.

Andrew Herpstrath led the Redskins with 15 points, with Reid Detmers adding 12, Macus Chausee 11 and Braiden Sabol 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 60, ALTON 35: East St. Louis jumped out to a 16-4 quarter-time lead and ran out 60-35 winners over Alton in a Southwestern Conference game Thursday night.

Redbird coach Bob Rickman was displeased after the loss. “We lacked intensity from the start of the game,” Rickman said. “It's hard to recover against great teams.

“We fought back in the second quarter, but in the third quarter, we did not handle their 1-3-1 zone well. We talked about what to do and we did a poor job executing.”

Rickman said that changes were coming to the lineup. “When we got down I gave the freshmen the opportunity to play,” Rickman said. “They are still learning, but the intensity is more like we need to see and that is going to mean the younger players are just going to have to be on the court more.”

Jewel Wagner led the Redbirds, who fell to 5-16 overall and 3-7 in the SWC, with 11 points.

ROXANA 52, ALTON MARQUETTE 40: Maddy Sheraka dropped 23 points and Erica Sheets added 12 as Roxana spoiled Alton Marquette's Senior Night with a 52-40 non-conference win Thursday night.

The Shells fell behind early in the first term but ended it on a 10-0 run and were never gave up the lead after that

Andria Pace and Caitlyn Halon led the Explorers with nine points each.

Roxana went to 13-9 on the season, while Marquette fell to 5-16.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49, BUNKER HILL 22: Piasa Southwestern, playing its first game since losing Kelsey Rhoades to a knee injury, came out of the gates on a 16-1 run and ran riot over Bunker Hill in a 49-22 win to advance to the final of the Macoupin County Tournament in Gillespie Thursday night.

The Piasa Birds will take on Carlinville in Saturday night's final.

Maddy Greeling led Southwestern (22-2), who lost Rhoades to a dislocated knee last week, with 14 points, with Ashlyn Ringhausen adding 11.

Taylor Oxford and Heidi Ostendorf each had seven points for the Minutemaids.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, COLUMBIA 34: Allie Troeckler had 18 points and Katelyn Turbyfill added 10 as Civic Memorial ran out 56-34 winners over Columbia in a non-conference clash Thursday night at home.

CM took a 24-16 lead into halftime and a 19-point third term closed out Columbia.

Kaylee Bastien led Columbia with 12 points.

HOCKEY

ALTON 4, O'FALLON 3: Kain Henson had a hat trick, including the game-winner with 10:56 to go, as Alton came from behind to beat O'Fallon 4-3 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game Thursday night.

Henson scored twice short-handed with assists from Alex Rubin and scored the winner unassisted at even strength. Rubin also scored a short-handed goal for the Redbirds.

Hayden Qurada (on a power play), Matthew McLeod and Josh Qurada (on a power play) scored for the Panthers.

Tyler St. Peters had 22 saves for Alton.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 69, AUSTIN PEAY 65: Kris Davis had 18 points as SIU-Edwardsville ran its Division I-record winning streak to seven games in a 69-65 Ohio Valley Conference win over Austin Peay at Vadalebene Center Thursday night.

Davis' effort tied him with Kenny Stanley for sixth on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,171 points.

Kenton Jackson added 13 points for the Cougars (8-10 overall, 4-3 OVC) and Jake Newton scored 10.

Chris Horton and Ed Dyson each had 15 points for the Governors (6-13 overall, 1-4 OVC), with Damarius Smith adding 10.

