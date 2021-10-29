THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 2A

STAUNTON 25-25, ROXANA 13-18: Staunton took an early lead and never looked back in winning the Roxana regional at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Lily Daugherty led the Shells with four kills, while Peyton Petit, Abby Gehrs and Laynie Gehrs each had three kills, C.J. Ross had 12 assists and Bailey Hill had six digs, with Kaylyn Dixon coming up with five.

The Bulldogs are now 17-6 and move on to the Vandalia sectional, where they'll play against Breese Central, who won the Newton regional over the hosts 25-21, 25-18, in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The first semifinal will have Pana, who won the Carlinville regional over Litchfield 25-14, 25-17, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who won the Flora regional over Shelbyville 25-12, 25-15, at 5:30 p.m. The final is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Shells conclude their season 18-16.

CLASS 3A

In the Triad regional final at Rich Mason Gym, Waterloo took a 25-21, 25-11 win over Civic Memorial to claim the championship and advance to the CM sectional, where the Bulldogs will play against Mattoon, who won the Effingham regional over Marion 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m., while the second semifinal will have Centralia, a 25-20, 25-12 winner over Carbondale in the Mt. Vernon final, meeting Taylorville, who defeated the host Indians 25-11, 25-14 in the Mascoutah final, at 6:30 p.m in the second semifinal. The winners play for the title at 6 p.m on Wednesday.

Waterloo is now 27-5, while the Eagles end their season 28-8-1.

CLASS 1A

In the Concord Triopia final, Mt. Sterling Brown County defeated Camp Point Central 16-25, 25-16, 25-23 to advance to the Greenfield Northeastern sectional, where the Hornets will play the winner of the Edinburg regional, either Raymond Lincolnwood or Mt. Pulaski, on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. The second semifinal pits Springfield Lutheran, a 25-21, 25-12 winner over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to take their own regional, against Mendon Unity, who won the Payson Seymour regional 25-9, 25-13 over Brussels, in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The sectional final is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In the Metro-East Lutheran final, Valmeyer won over Carlyle 18-25, 25-22, 25-16 to advance to the Marissa sectional, where the Pirates will meet Campbell Hill Trico, who won the Goreville regional over the hosts 25-22, 25-20, in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m., while the second semifinal will have Waterloo Gibault Catholic, a 17-25, 25-17, 25-20 winner over Okawville in the New Athens final, going against Steeleville, who took the Elkville Elverado regional 25-23, 25-19 over Zeigler-Royalton, at 6:30 p.m. The winners meet for the sectional title Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Pirates are now 26-12, while the Indians conclude their season at 15-5.

CLASS 4A

O'Fallon won over Belleville East 22-25, 25-20, 25-14 to win the Collinsville regional at Vergil Fletcher Gym, and will meet Edwardsville in the semifinal match of the Pekin sectional Monday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym, with the match starting a 6 p.m. The winner plays at Pekin in the final against either Normal Community, who won their own regional over Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, or Moline, who took their own regional 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 over Minooka, Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The Iron and Maroons play each other Monday at 6 p.m.

The Panthers are now 28-8, while the Lancers end their season 11-13.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

COLORADO AVALANCHE 4, ST. LOUIS BLUES 3: J.T. Compher scored two goals while Darcy Kuemper made 15 saves as the Colorado Avalanche gave the St. Louis Blues their first loss of the season 4-3 Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Both teams played without key players, as Colorado's Mikko Rantanen was out with a lower-body injury, and St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly was out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Colton Parayko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with a slap shot goal from the point at 9:21, but Colorado tied the game on Compher's first goal of the game, redirecting a shot past Jordan Binnington at 18:12. The Avalanche took the lead for good at 11:33 of the second period on a power-play goal to make it 2-1 for Colorado.

Nazem Kadri then made it 3-1 at 14:40, taking advantage of a turnover by St. Louis to rush in and score. Brayden Schenn made it 3-2 at 4:13 of the third on a nice pass from Jordan Kyrou, but Colorado got what turned out to be the winner from Cale Makar off a turnover at 4:51 to give the Avalanche a 4-2 lead. A goal off a great wrist shot by Vladimir Tarasenko at 16:01, but Kuemper shut the door and preserved the win for Colorado.

The Blues are now 5-1-0 on the year and end their home stand Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 7 p.m. face-off. St. Louis then goes on the road for back-to-back games at Los Angeles Nov. 3 and San Jose Nov. 4, then play at Anaheim Nov. 7 and Winnipeg Nov. 9 before returning home to face Nashville Nov. 11.

