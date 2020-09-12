THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 171, ALTON 204: Marquette's Audrey Cain and Gracie Piar both shot a three-over-par 38 for nine holes as the Explorers won over Alton in a dual meet at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Ava Bartosiak shot a 47 for the Explorers, while Clancy Maag fired a 48. The Redbirds were led by Natalie Messinger's 41, while Riley Kenney had a 47, Olivia Boyd fired a 54, and Lexi Paulin carded a 62 on the day.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 191, ROXANA 196, DUPO 240: Mia McCoy led Roxana with a 46 as the Shells finished second in a triangular meet with CM and Dupo.

Sarah Floyd came in with a 47 for Roxana, while Sydney Watts fired a 51, Grace Brock shot a 52, Reagan Lynn had a 56, and Ava Strohmeier carded a 61.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 8, GREENVILLE 1: Roxana won five of the six singles, while sweeping the doubles in their win over Greenville on Thursday at home

In the singles, Stephanie Kamp started out with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Evie Johnson, Lindsey Ratliff won her match over Paige Mathies 6-0, 6-1, and Makenna John defeated Ellie Schoufelberger 6-1, 6-1, Anna Palen lost her match to Katelyn Rikers 6-0, 6-0, but Bailey Isom won over Megan Fitzgerald 6-4, 6-3, and Cayla Fansher won over Anna Walker 6-4, 6-4.

In the doubles, Kamp and Ratliff defeated Mathies and Rikers 8-0, John and Fansher won over Johnson and Schoufelberger 8-4, and Isom and Darcey Maguire defeated Mary Kate Long and Cora Miller 8-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, GRANITE CITY 2: Five different Marquette players won both their singles and doubles matches as the Explorers won at home over Granite City.

In the doubles, Monica Wendle and Aubrey Hunter won over D. Popmarkoff and A. Krueger 6-3, 7-5, it was Nina Walters and Alexis Williams winning over S. Hawk and M. Withers 6-3, 6-0, but Kamryn Bell and Betsy Gross lost to P. Hatfield and A. Vaughn 6-3, 2-6, 10-2.

In the singles, Wendle won over Popmarkoff 6-2, 6-1, Hunter defeated Krueger 3-6, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 10-4, and Walters won over Hawk 6-2, 6-2. Williams then defeated Withers 6-1, 6-1, Olivia Tinsley lost to Hatfield 6-2, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), and Bell won over Vaughn 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 16, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 39: Metro-East swept four of the top five spots in recording a near-perfect score in their win over Marquette in a triangular meet with East Alton-Wood River on Thursday.

Logan Wyatt won the race for the Knights with a time of 13:49, with Ethan Ashauer second at 15:11, Jakob Schroeder third at 15:39, Grayson Wyatt fourth at 15:44, and Adam Broekemeier sixth at 16:33.

The Explorers were led by Parker Casius, who had a time of 15:52, with Ryan DeClue coming in at 16:57, Michael Hudson had a time of 17:44, Daniel Kline came in at 17:45, and Josh Kreitner's time was 20:00.

The Oilers had two runners in the meet, but did not record a team score. Aiden Loeffelman had a time of 16:40, and Evan Baker came in at 20:47.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

EXPLORERS TAKE THREE OF TOP FIVE IN TRIANGULAR MEET WITH METRO-EAST LUTHERAN, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Kailey Vickrey was the race winner with a time of 16:58 as Marquette Catholic took three of the top five spots in a triangular meet with Metro-East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River. No team score was kept in the meet.

Katie Johnson was next for the Explorers, with a time of 19:19, Megan Jarzenbeck came in at 19:30, Claire Antrainer had a time of 20:21, and Ava Certa's time was 22:07.

The Knights were led by Rihannon Lazella, who had a time of 19:04, with Natalie Blair coming in at 22:38, McKenna Getta at 24:58, Anna Thoelke had a time of 31:20, and Theresa Schumacher's time was 38:53.

For the Oilers, Megan Douglas' time was 20:18, and Mary Nguyen came in at 23:42.

BOYS GOLF

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 163, ALTON 195: Aiden O'Keefe shot a one-under-par 35 for nine holes to win the medalist honors as the Explorers won over the Redbirds in a dual meet Wednesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

In addition to O'Keefe, William Roderfeld shot a 38, and both Grant Heinz and Nolan Rea each had a 45 for Marquette.

Alton was led by Alex Siatos, who shot a 45, while Jackson Kenney fired a 48, and both Alec Schmeider and Charlie Coy carded identical 51 scores.

CO-ED GOLF

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE EAST CO-ED CHALLENGE AT TAMARACK GOLF COURSE, SHILOH

KAHOKS FINISH SIXTH IN BELLEVILLE EAST CO-ED CHALLENGE: Collinsville finished in sixth in the Belleville East Co-Ed Challenge on Thursday at Tamarack Golf Course, an event that puts together six co-ed teams for each school in a best ball event.

O'Fallon won the tournament with a score of 259, with Highland coming in second at 284, Belleville West was third at 297, Columbia was fourth with a 299, the host Lancers were fifth with a score of 301, and the Kahoks were sixth with a 304.

Maya Clark and Ryker Cain led Collinsville with a 71, Ricki Merlak and Jack Geisen had a 76, Abby Fister and Landen Fluss carded a 77, Carstyn Jones and Leighton Morris shot an 82, Sammi Qualls and Connor Zika fired an 80, and Grace Lanier and Natel Weil had an 86 on the day.

