THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 51: Gibault canned five of six free throws in the final seconds after EAWR took a one point lead to take a thrilling win over the Oilers at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Ryan Dawson put EAWR ahead 51-50 with 20 seconds left, and on the ensuing Hawk possession, Spencer Slayden got a steal and was surrounded by a pair of Gibault players trying to foul. But another official ruled the Oilers had called a time out they didn't have, as EAWR had used all their time outs. After a conference, the officials ruled the Oilers had called time, and assessed a technical foul. Gibault converted the free throws to go back ahead, then hit three more to complete the win.

The Hawks led 12-8 after one quarter, and had a 25-13 lead at halftime.

Antonio Hardin led the Oilers with 17 points, while Ahmad Allen and Slayden both had 10 points each. Ryan Bollinger led Gibault with 22 points, while Ian Bollinger added 12.

The Oilers are now 4-5 on the season.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

WATERLOO 54, JERSEY 51: A furious fourth-quarter rally by Jersey, where they outscored Waterloo 25-17, just barely fell short as the Panthers lost their Mississippi Valley Conference game at Waterloo.

The Bulldogs took a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, extended it to 28-22 at halftime, and led 37-26 at three quarter time before Jersey launched their fourth quarter rally, but Waterloo held on for the win.

Ian Sullivan led the Panthers with 14 points, while Sam Larner added 10 points, C.J. Brunaugh and Andrew Kribs each had seven points, Edward Roberts had four points and Trenton Decker, Ayden Kanailaken and Cole Spencer all had three points.

The Bulldogs are now 1-1, while Jersey drops to 3-2.

FREEBURG 47, VALMEYER 41: Freeburg led from wire-to-wire in picking up a close win over visiting Valmeyer.

The Midgets held a 13-11 lead after one quarter, then led 24-19 at halftime, and had a 37-26 lead after three quarters, but the Pirates rallied to outscore Freeburg 15-10 in the fourth, but fell short as the Midgets won.

Jacob Bloemkamp led Freeburg with 20 points, while Lane Otten added 10 points, Brett Holomb and Caleb Weber both had five points, Colin Brueggemanm came up with four points, Jacob Carmack had two points and Griffin Range scored one point.

Henry Weber led Valmeyer with 14 points, with Jacob Rowold adding 13, Conor Green and Nathan Touchette each had five points, and both Jordan McSchooler and Harry Weber each had two points.

The Midgets improve to 2-2, while Valmeyer is now 2-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 50, MASCOUTAH 35: Triad got off to a good start in the first quarter, then didn't look back in winning over Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights led 20-9 after one quarter, 33-11 at halftime, and 44-19 at the end of the third in going on to the win.

Avery Bohnenstiehl led Triad with 20 points, while Alyssa Powell added 12 points, Sami Hartoin and Anja Mills both had six points, and Reagan Chigas, Brooke Holcomb and Ella Manno all had two points.

Triad goes to 3-1 on the year, while Mascoutah is now 0-2.

JERSEY 68, WATERLOO 48: Four different Jersey players all scored in double figures as the Panthers stayed undefeated in the Mississippi Valley Conference game at Havens Gym.

Jersey took an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs battled back to take a 30-29 lead at the interval. The Panthers then outscored Waterloo 20-7 in the third, and 19-11 in the fourth to win going away.

Chloe White led Jersey with 16 points, with Sally Hudson and Boston Talley each scoring 13 points, Grace Myers came up with 12 points, both Tessa Crawford and Ryleigh Jones each had six points and Carly Daniels had two points.

Sam Lindhorst led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Norah Gum added 16 points, Claire Schultheis had five points, and both Anna Dawson and Madison Dougherty had four points apiece.

Jersey goes to 5-0, while Waterloo is now 1-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 29: McGivney had its long-awaited season opener on Thursday on the road, and the Griffins took control early to take the win at Gibault.

McGivney led from start to finish, leading 14-7, 25-11 and 45-21 after each quarter, outscoring the Hawks 13-6 in the final term to take the win.

Charlize Luehmann led the Griffins with 20 points, while Anna McKee added 19, Riley Zumwalt had eight points, Emma Martinez scored four points, Rachel Maller had three points, and both Alexis Bond and Mary Harkins each scored two points.



McGivney opens its season 1-0, while Gibault is now 1-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 41, HIGHLAND 27: In a key Mississippi Valley Conference game, CM got 15 points from Tori Standefer, and used a suffocating defense to win on the road at Highland.

The Eagles trailed early, but went on a 17-1 run that lasted into the second quarter to take control, leading at the half 23-12, then went ahead 35-15 after three quarters in going on to the win.

CM is now 3-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs drop to 2-1.

BOWLING

MARQUETTE TOPS ALTON IN BOWLING