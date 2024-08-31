THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

Metro-East Lutheran opened its highly-anticipated season with a 28-6 win over Decatur Christian-Mt. Pulaski in Decatur of Thursday. Details about the game weren't available. The Knights start out 1-0, while the Lions are 0-1. In another game involving an area team, DeSoto defeated Freeburg 21-13. The Dragons start the season 1-0, while the Midgets are 0-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11-15: CM was dominant in their win over EAWR in their home opener in Bethalto.

Addie Jeffery had five kills for the Eagles, while Bella Thein added four kills, Marissa Perez and Alora Kincaide served up two aces each, Aubrey Voyles had eight assists, while Megan Griffith had seven assists, Perez had nine digs, and both Meredith Brueckner and Jeffrey had two blocks each.

CM is now 3-1, while the Oilers drop to 2-2.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, AUBURN 11-23: Carlinville was dominant in the opening set, but held off a furious Auburn rally in the second set to take a straight-set win at Auburn.

Jordyn Loveless served up nine points for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan came up with eight points, Hannah Gibson served up three aces, and also had seven kills, while Maddie Murphy, Isabella Tiburzi, and Braley Wiser all had four kills each. Tiburzi also came up with two blocks and 14 assists.

Carlinville is now 2-0, with the Trojans going to 2-2.

HIGHLAND 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 19-16: Highland had little trouble with visiting Collinsville in their win at the Highland gym.

Ellie Kampwerth served up 13 points and five aces for the Bulldogs to go along with 11 assists, while Katie Hubbard had six kills and a block, Claire Rittenhouse had five kills and four blocks, and Lucy Becker had five assists.

Highland opens its campaign 1-0, while the Kahoks go to 1-1.

FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 21-22: Southwestern gave a good accounting of themselves in their home opener, but fell at home to South County.

Addi Gaffney served up eight points for the Piasa Birds, while Vivian Zurheide had three points and two aces, and both Madison Fenstermaker and Josie Hagen served up three points each.

The Vipers open the season 1-0, while Southwestern is now 0-4.

In other matches played on Thursday, Columbia won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 24-26, 25-11, 25-15,, and O'Fallon won its season opener at the OTHS Panther Dome over Waterloo 25-21, 25-23.

GIRLS TENNIS

A season-opening meet between Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Collinsville was postponed, due to excessive heat. A make-up date has not yet been announced.

In a historic event last night, Belleville East won the first-ever girls flag football game over Belleville West 29-8 at Charlie Woodford Field. Girls flag football is a newly-approved sport in the IHSA lineup this season, and will hold a state championship series this season.

