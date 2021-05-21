THURSDAY, MAY 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: A five run second inning for McGivney was enough to give the Griffins the PSC win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Matthew Gierer had a hit and two RBIs for McGivney, while Austin Callovini, Drew Sowerwine, Daniel Gierer and A.J. Sutberry also had RBIs.

Matt Lehr and Logan Sternickle both had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Braden Coles also drove in a run.

Sowerwine struck out four on the mound for the Griffins, while Ryker Keller fanned two. Sternickle struck tout three for Marquette.

McGivney is now 18-5, while the Explorers drop to 3-16.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 17, BUNKER HILL 6: Metro-East scored 12 runs in the opening inning and never looked back in taking a Prairie State Conference win over Bunker Hill at Martin Luther Field.

Erik Broekemeier had two hits and four RBIs for the Knights, while Bobby Werden had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Justin Wright, Nathan Butler, Mike Reynolds and Ethan Ashauer all had two hits and a RBI, Andrew Quandt had a three RBI day and Tommy Hockethal also drove in a run.

Devon Ralston and Mason McCurdy both had two hits and a RBI for the Minutemen, while both Drake Scroggins and Kadyn Hines both had hits.

Reynolds struck out five on the mound for Metro-East, while Gannon Ewing fanned two for Bunker Hill.



The Knights are now 5-5 on the year.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 12, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: Brown County scored twice in the first and 10 times in the second to take the WIVC win at Calhoun.

Grant GIlman had two hits and the Warriors' only RBI, while Brennan Grimes had the only other hit.

Kaden Baalman struck out a pair of Hornets batters on the mound.

Calhoun is now 1-12 on the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, CARLINVILLE 7: Visiting Carlinville scored twice in the top of the seventh to take the lead, but Southwestern countered with three in the home half to take a South Central Conference win at home.

Hank Bouillon and Brady Salzman both had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, with Salzman hitting a home run, while Colin LeMarr and Clayton Peuterbaugh also had RBIs.

Liam Tieman had three hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Carson Wiser hit a solo homer and Kolton Costello also drove in a run.

LeMarr struck out five for Southwestern, while Ayden Tiburzi fanned two for Carlinville.

The Birds are now 5-14, while the Cavvies drop to 5-4.

ALTON 6, COLLINSVILLE 3: Alton scored four runs in the first and once in the second in going on to the Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at Redbird Field.

Jackson Brooks had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Owen Macias, Preston Schepers and James Vambeketas all had a hit and drove in a run and Quentin Renfrow also had a RBI.

Nick Graf had two hits for the Kahoks, while Rolondo Colon had a hit and had the only two RBIs on the day.

Brooks went all the way on the mound for Alton, striking out nine, with Chris Thilman fanning seven for Collinsville

The Redbirds go to 10-10, while the Kahoks fall to 7-17.

ROXANA 5, STAUNTON 4 (Eight innings): Elias Theis' walk-off single scored the winning run in the eighth as Roxana won over Staunton in a SCC game at Roxana City Park.

Braeden Wells had two hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Dalton Baremore had two hits, Ted Webb had two hits and three RBIs, including a homer, and Rolen Ross also drove in a run.

Zach Urry and Frank Goss both had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Caden Silvester drove in the other Staunton run.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett struck out six on the mound for Roxana, while Sam Best fanned two for the Bulldogs.

The Shells are now 11-9, while Staunton is now 9-5.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15, CAHOKIA 0: EAWR scored all its runs in the first three innings in going on to the win over Cahokia at Norris Dorsey Field.

Kenny Beachum had three hits and drove in four runs for the Oilers, while Carson Reef had two hits and a RBI, Tyler Robinson and Brendan Noel both drove in two runs each and Seth Slayden, Nick Kelsay and Hayden Harp all had RBIs.

Beachum pitched all three innings for EAWR, fanning eight.

The Oilers are now 3-15 on the season.

VALMEYER 15, NEW ATHENS 0: Valmeyer scored eight runs in the first and five more in the third on its way to the win over visiting New Athens.

Jacob Rowold had an incredible day at the plate for the Pirates, with four hits and nine RBIs, while Elijah Miller had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Evan Rowe-Brown had a pair of hits and both Jacob Kempfer and Henry Weber each had a RBI.

Rowold also did well on the mound for Valmeyer, striking out four, while Jordan McSchooler fanned three

The Pirates are now 8-7, while the Yellowjackets go to 5-5.

MASCOUTAH 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Mascoutah scored both of its runs in the sixth in going on the Mississippi Valley Conference win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Braden Arview, Miguel Gonzalez, Luke Parmenier and Nick Williams had the hits on the day for the Eagles. while Andrew Wieneke tossed a complete game, striking out four.

The Indians are now 14-5, while CM goes to 11-8.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 17-25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 25-14-14: After dropping the first set to West, Edwardsville won the next two sets and the match over the Maroons at the West gym.

Miles Bel had four kills and four blocks for the Tigers, while Kaden Chiapelli had five points and 11 kills, Jacob Geison had a point and five kills, John Kreke had four points, two kills and a block, Liam Marsh served up 11 points with four aces and an assist, Evan Reid had eight points, two points and 10 kills and Preston Weaver had seven points, two aces, a kill and 29 assists.

Edwardsville is now 8-0, while West slips to 3-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Olivia Baca and Brynn Miracle both scored in the first half as Edwardsville won a close Southwestern Conference match over East at Tiger Stadium.

Payton Federmann and Campbell Slemer assisted on the Tigers' goals, while Evyn Trudt found the back of the net for the Lancers.

Kaitlyn Naney had two saves on the night to help Edwardsville gain the three points.

The Tigers are now 8-3-0, while East goes to 7-6-1.

JERSEY 2, HIGHLAND 1: Brooklyn Winters' second half brace (two goals), assisted on both by Sally Hudson, were enough to give Jersey the three points in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Highland's park.

Carly Daniels had five saves in goal for the Panthers, while Chloe White made three saves to help Jersey to the win.

The Panthers are now 6-9-0, while the Bulldogs are 1-10-0.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Jessica Brown and Kenzie Cox both struck for EAWR in the second half, but Maryville scored twice in both half in gaining the three points at home.

Brown also had an assist as Lindzey Morrison stopped eight Lion shots in goal for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 0-11-0 on the season.

ROXANA 5, HILLSBORO 0: Macie Lucas had a hat trick and Kendall Kamp had a brace (two goals) as Roxana took all three points on the road at Hillsboro in a SCC match.

Kamp also had two assists, while Jada Covington, Reagan Lynn and Olivia Mouser also assisted as Kaylyn Dixon had seven saves in recording another clean sheet for the Shells.

Roxana is now 11-0-2 on the season.

TRIAD 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Gabbie Wood had a brace (two goals) and Laney Harshany also found the back of the net as Triad went on to a win in a MVC match at home over CM.

Maddie Milligan and Ezra Wilder had assists for the Knights, who saw Kendall and Reagan Chigas make two saves each in sharing another clean sheet.

Triad is now 14-0-1, while the Eagles go to 5-8-1.

GRANITE CITY 4, COLLINSVILLE 0: Madison Vasiloff had a brace (two goals) and both Lillian Bloomquist and Sophia Dutko also had strikes as Granite took the three points at Kahok Stadium.

Bloomquist, Ella Hickam and Kasey Niedhardt all had assists for the Warriors, while Alivia Upshaw made three saves in recording the clean sheet. Sydney Sommer had seven saves for the Kahoks.

Granite is now 10-5-1, while Collinsville falls to 8-6-0.

O'FALLON 5, ALTON 1: Avery Christopher had a double brace (four goals) and Aubrey Mister had the other goal as O'Fallon won over Alton in a SWC match at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Maddie Cooke scored the Redbirds' only goal after five minutes, assisted by Sydney Brunaugh, while Peyton Baker had nine saves in goal for Alton, and Maicy Mueller had five saves in the nets for Panthers.

O'Fallon is now 11-1-0, while Alton drops to 2-10-0.

In another match played on Thursday, Marquette Catholic drew with Breese Central 1-1.

SOFTBALL

COLLINSVILLE 8, EDWARDSVILLE 5: After Edwardsville jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Collinsville scored six times in the second and twice more in the third as the Kahoks won over the Tigers at Collinsville's park.

Brylee Anderton and Kandra Butcher had two hits each for Collinsville, while Riley Doyle and Brianna Wellen both drove in a pair of runs and both Jerrica Asbeck and Riley Simpson had a RBI each.

Avery Hamilton and Ryleigh Owens both had a pair of hits for the Tigers, while Lexi Gorniak hit a solo home run and Jayna Connoyer, Sam Sanders and Brooke Tolle had RBIs.

Butcher went all the way in the circle for Collinsville, striking out two, while Owens fanned four for Edwardsville.

The Kahoks are now 11-9, while the Tigers fall to 13-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, CARLINVILLE 1: Southwestern scored three times in the first and twice more in the fifth in going on to the home win over Carlinville at home.

Megan Bailey had three hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Blythe Roloff had two hits and three RBIs, Josie Bouillon had a pair of hits and Mackenzie Hampsey had a RBI.

Morgan Broaddus had a hit and the Cavaliers only RBI, while five different players all had a hit during the game.

Sydney Baumgartner threw a complete game in the circle for Southwestern, striking out eight, while Sims did the same for Carlinville, fanning two.

The Birds are now 13-5 with the Cavvies go to 1-8.

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, ALTON 2: East scored twice in the sixth to help clinch a win at home over Alton.

Audrey Evola and Alissa Sauls each had two his for the Redbirds, while Alyson Haegele and Shelby Kulp had the RBIs during the game.

Haegele went all the way in the circle, striking out three.

The Lancers are now 17-8, with the Redbirds going to 9-8.

TRIAD 7, JERSEY 3: Triad scored twice in the third and fourth, then scored three in the seventh as the Knights won at Jersey in a MVC game.

Logan Looby had three hits, including a solo homer, for the Knights, while Sam Jarman had two hits and a RBI, both Mlalorey Kessinger and Ella Moore had two hits each and Jenna Bohnenstiehl drove home a couple of runs,

Kari Krueger had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, Bria Tuttle had two hits and both Sydney Gillis and Michelle Maag drove in a run.

Kessinger threw a complete game for Triad in the circle, striking out eight, while Shelby Koenig did likewise for Jersey, fanning six.

The Knights improve to 15-7, while the Panthers drop to 13-7.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 2: Marquette scored twice in the second, three times in the third and four in the fifth in going on to the win at Gibault.

Kiley Beth Kirchner had four hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Hayley Porter had three hits and drove in a run, Abigail Porter had two hits and drove in three, Abby Sullivan and Olivia Porter had two hits and a RBI, Lauren Lenihan had two hits and both Makensie Card and Serenity Eldridge also drove in a run each.

Lenihan went all the way in the circle once again for Marquette, fanning 16.

The Explorers are now 17-4, while the Hawks are now 0-7.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 10, ROXANA 0: Staunton-Mt. olive scored in every inning but the second in going on to wain over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Savannah Billings had three hits and three RBIs for he Bulldogs, while KyleLucykow had three hits, Koral Keehner had two hits and a RBI, both Whitney Weller and Analise Best had two hits and Sarah Korunka drove home a run.

Calista Stahlhut and Desiree Shumate had the only hits for the Shells, while Stahlhut struck out six in the circle for Roxana.

Tori Kierbach went all the way in the circle for Stauton fanning 10.

The Bulldogs are now 11-4, while the Shells fall to 6-6.

WRESTLING

Edwardsville honored its Class of 2021 in their annual Senor Night meet, in which they defeated Triad 49-27 Thursday night at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

