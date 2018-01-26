GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

LEBANON 55, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 41: A 19-point performance from Krista Bass helped undefeated Lebanon to a 55-41 win over Marquette Catholic in a semifinal game of the Carrollton Invitational Thursday night; the Explorers fell to 15-7 on the year, while the Greyhounds improved to 22-0.

Lebanon got out to a 21-10 lead at quarter time, improving it to 34-18 at the half and proceeded to run out winners on the night.

Lauren Fischer led the Explorers with 16 points on the night and added eight rebounds; Peyton Kline had nine points and Emma Nicholson seven. Madison Schoenfeld had 17 points for Lebanon while Abigail Reinneck contributed 11.

The Greyhounds meet up with Quincy Notre Dame, 44-42 winners over Jacksonville Routt in Thursday's other semifinal, in Saturday night's final; the Explorers will meet the Rockets for third place prior to the final.

Lebanon head girls coach Chad Cruthis said: “We took steps forward tonight and moved ball better did in other two games in the tournament. We preach defense each night. I thought tonight we did a really good job taking away some of their looks.”

Marquette head girls coach Lee Green said: “They (Lebanon) are a great team; it is tough to guard them and keep them off the glass. Lebanon has great guards and post play. Their transition defense killed us and did a lot better getting back in second half.”

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 44, ROUTT 42

Quincy Notre Dame slid by Routt 44-42 in another close game of the Lady Hawk Invitational Tourney.

Molly Penn had 19 points and Sydney Hummert 10 points for Quincy Notre Dame. Bella McCartney paced Routt with 16 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quincy Notre Dame head coach Eric Orne said: "We needed this our record reflects we have had a good year we knew Routt was mentally strong and we had to come to play. It was two teams battling for it.”

Routt head girls coach Joe Ellering said: “The girls played their hearts out and we gave it all we had. There were a couple missed opportunities on the offensive end it could have been anybody’s.”

FRIDAY GAMES

5:00 p.m. - Greenfield/Northwestern vs. Metro East Lutheran

6:30 p.m. - Carrollton vs. Calhoun

8:00 p.m. - Jersey vs. Nokomis

SATURDAY GAMES

Games at 1 and 3 p.m. to be determined

5 p.m. Marquette Catholic vs. Routt for third place

7 p.m. Lebanon vs. Quincy Notre Dame for championship.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 59, COLUMBIA 48: Civic Memorial got 16 points from Alaria Tyus as CM improved to 23-2 with a 59-48 road win over Columbia Thursday night; Columbia fell to 14-7 on the year.

Kaylee Eaton and Anna Hall each had 15 points for CM, while Columbia was led by Sophia Bonaldi's 15 points, with Whitney Edwards and Lexi Touchette adding 10 points each.

More like this: