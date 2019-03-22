THURSDAY, MARCH 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18, GILLESPIE 3: Garrett Weiner had a big day at the plate Marquette, going three-for-four with nine RBIs, while Kolin Morrissey was three-for-five with four RBIs in the Explorers win at Gillespie.

Cameron Hailstone was two-for-three, while Blaine Lancaster was two-for-two with a RBI to lead the Miners.

Jack Warren pitched a complete game for Marquette, scattering five hits while striking out six.

The Explorers are now 3-3, while Gillespie falls to 1-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Will Buhs was one-for-three with two RBIs, while Eli Smock was one-for-four with two RBIs as CM scored four times in the fifth and added three more in the sixth to win over Metro-East at home.

Zach Keplar was one-for-two with the Knights’ only RBI, while Jonah Wilson and Mike Reynolds were both one-for-three.

Mike Vaughn scattered three hits while fanning eight to get the win for the Eagles.

CM goes to 3-2 on the year, while MEL is now 1-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, ALTON 3: Southwestern scored four times in the bottom of the first, then held on to defeat Alton at home.

Brady Salzman was two-for-three with two RBIs, while Trever Seets went one-for-three with a RBI for the Piasa Birds.

Robby Taul went three-for-four for the Redbirds, while Riley Phillips, Preston Schepers and Adam Stilts had the RBIs for Alton.

Austin Brown went six innings to get the win for Southwestern, with Brian Bergesch getting the save. Michael Reeder fanned five for the Redbirds.

Both teams are now 1-4 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRENTON WESCLIN 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Kylie Petroski had a hat trick, while Tori Calvert and Erin Klein each had braces (two goals) to lead Wesclin to the win at home over Metro-East.

Abby Norbury recorded the clean sheet for the Warriors.

Wesclin improves to 6-0-0, while the Knights are now 0-4-0.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Faith Rackers’ second half strike proved to be the only goal of the match as Mater Dei took the three points on the road at Marquette.

Gabby Kramer made 10 saves In getting the clean sheet for the Knights.

Mater Dei is now 3-3-0, while the Explorers are now 0-5-1.

TRIAD 8, MASCOUTAH 0: Triad struck six times in the first half, and coasted to the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Mascoutah.

Kylie Mazur and Lydia Smith both had braces (two goals) for the Knights, while Taylor Hawkes, Emily Rosenthal, Savannah Stauffer and Jordan Wilson all found the back of the net.

Reagan Chigas and Abbey Counts shared the clean sheet for Triad.

The Knights improve to 5-2-0, while the Indians drop to 2-3-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, STAUNTON 1: Kaylin Aiello and Anna Hall both had braces (two goals) in helping CM to their home win over Staunton.

Emily Williams made six saves in getting the three points for the Eagles.

CM is now 5-2-0, while the Bulldogs are now 1-2-0.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, GILLESPIE 1: Kiley Beth Kirchner went two-for-four while Haley Porter was one-for-three with a RBI as Marquette defeated Gillespie on the road.

Hannah Barrett and Sydney Bires had the Miners’ only hits, with Bires having the RBI.

Taylor Whitehead pitched a complete game for the Explorers, fanning nine, while Bires struck out seven in a complete game for Gillespie.

Marquette goes to 2-0, while the Miners are now 0-3.

COLLINSVILLE 6, JERSEY 5: Riley Doyle, Heather Martinez and Riley Simpson each had two RBIs as Collinsville won on the road at Jersey.

Chelsea Maag was three-for-four with three RBIs for the Panthers, while Melissa Weishaupt was two-for-three with two RBIs and Brooke Tuttle was two-for-four.

Kandra Butcher struck out 10 in a complete game win for the Kahoks, while Claire Anderson fanned two in going all the way for Jersey.

Collinsville goes to 2-3, while the Panthers are now 1-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Bailee Sorgea was two-for-three with four RBIs, Bri Roloff three-for-four with three RBIs, while Megan Bailey and Bailee Nixon both had two RBIs as Southwestern defeated CM at home.

Sorgea, Roloff and Mayci Wilderman all hit home runs for the Piasa Birds.

Ally Hardy was two-for-three for the Eagles, while Jenna Christeson and Gracie Braun had RBIs.

Braun struck out six and Kaitlynn Wrean fanned five for CM, while Nixon struck out two for Southwestern.

The Birds improve to 5-1, while the Eagles fall to 1-3.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 5, DETROIT 2: Ivan Barbeshev’s first NHL hat trick led the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Oskar Sundqvist and Pat Maroon also scored for the Blues, Maroon scoring in his fourth straight game, while Thomas Vanek had both goals for the Red Wings.

Barbeshev’s hat trick came in front of his parents and younger brother, visiting from Russia and seeing only their second NHL game in person. With Jaden Schwartz’s hat trick on Tuesday in a 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Blues had hat tricks in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 3-6, 2015, when T.J. Oshie and David Backes turned the trick.

Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis, while Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots for Detroit.

The loss officially eliminated the Wings from playoff contention.

The Blues are now 39-27-8 and move four points ahead of the Dallas Stars for third place in the Central Division, four points behind second place Nashville and six behind division leader Winnipeg.

The Blues host the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have already clinched the President’s Trophy for the best record in the NHL, Saturday night at home in a 7 p.m. face-off.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 7, Metro-East Lutheran 1

Marquette Catholic 18, Gillespie 3

Piasa Southwestern 4, Alton 3

Collinsville 12, Cahokia 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville Althoff 12-13

GIRLS SOCCER

Trenton Wesclin 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1, Marquette Catholic 0

Civic Memorial 4, Staunton 1

Triad 8, Mascoutah 0

Belleville East 1, Collinsville 0

Edwardsville 2, O’Fallon 1

SOFTBALL

Highland 24, Granite City 1

Marquette Catholic 3, Gillespie 1

Collinsville 6, Jersey 5

Alton 12, Roxana 0

Piasa Southwestern 15, Roxana 4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 5, Detroit Red Wings 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULT FROM JUPITER, FLA.

Miami Marlins 4, St. Louis Cardinals 2

MONDAY RESULT FROM JUPITER, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Philadelphia Phillies 1

WEDNESDAY RESULT FROM JUPITER, FLA.

Miami Marlins 6, St. Louis Cardinals 0

THURSDAY RESULT FROM JUPITER, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals (split squad) 11, New York Yankees 3

THURSDAY RESULT FROM WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.

Washington Nationals 7, St. Louis Cardinals 1

