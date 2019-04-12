THURSDAY, APRIL 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

JERSEY 4, PITTSFIELD 3: Garrett Carey had three hits and an RBI, while Ethan Snider had two RBIs in Jersey’s win at Pittsfield.

Blake Rudolph went all the way for the Panthers, allowing six hits and fanning four for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 8-6 on the season.

HARDIN CALHOUN 18, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 5: Cory Baalman was the hero for Calhoun with two hits and six RBIs on the day, while Bradley Rose and Luke Wickenhauser both had two hits and three RBIs in the Warriors romp at North Greene.

Carter Hoeseman had two hits and three RBIs for the Spartans, while Jackson Goodall hit a solo home run.

Wickenhauser and Brady Baalman each struck out three for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 8-8 on the season.

ST.LOUIS PATRIOTS 17, BRUSSELS 2: A 14-run third inning was the highland as the Patriots, a team of home schooled players and students, defeated Brussells.

David Olejnik had three hits and five RBIs on the day, while Carter Lee’s only hit was a grand slam. Benjamin Dickmann, Zach Gunn and Nick Rudin also had two hits, with Dickmann driving home three runs.

Cody Lamarsh and Aaron Fuhler both had two hits for the Raiders.

Cotton Snyders struck out six for Brussels, while Dickmann fanned three.

The Raiders are now 1-4, while the Patriots move to 11-10-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5: Riley Seiner had three hits and two RBIs, while Carter Hendricks, Kolin Morrissey and Seiner all drove in two runs as Marquette won at McGivney.

Matthew Gierer had four hits on the day for the Griffins, while Zach Brasel fanned four.

Logan Dennis struck out four, while Lucas Vowells struck out three.

The Explorers are now 11-4 while the Griffins drop to 3-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Kiana Franklin’s brace (two goals) was enough to give EAWR a win over Metro-East.

Lindzey Morrisson made six saves in getting the three points for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 3-9-0, while the Knights are 1-9-0.

TRENTON WESCLIN 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Tori Calvert had a brace (two goals), while Madison Middleton and Galena Stewart each had strikes as Wesclin shut out McGivney.

Lydia Schorfheide only had to make one save in getting another clean sheet for the Warriors

Wesclin climbs to 10-2-0, while the Griffins are 4-7-3.

ROXANA 3, LITCHFIELD 0: Macie Lucas’ hat trick was all Roxana needed in their win on the road at Litchfield.

Bella Scheibe had eight saves in recording the clean sheet for the Shells.

Roxana is now 4-8-1, while the Purple Panthers drop to 5-2-0.

COLUMBIA 3, GRANITE CITY 1: Chloe Graff, Fae Harrell and Reagan Mauch all had strikes as Columbia upended visiting Granite City.

Emma Dutko had the only goal for the Warriors, who got three saves from Olivia Brinker. Rylee Iorio had only one save for the Eagles.

Columbia is now 13-1-0, while Granite goes to 4-4-3.

SOFTBALL

COLLINSVILLE 10, ALTON 8: Alton scored five runs in the first, but a pair of four-run innings spelled doom for the Redbirds as Collinsville took the win.

Abby Sullivan and Tami Wong had three hits for the Redbirds, while Lynna Fischer, Abby Scyoc and Shelby Kulp had two hits each. Scyoc also had two RBIs.

Emma Kiger struck out three for Alton.

The Kahoks are now 6-8. while the Redbirds are 9-5.

JERSEY 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A 10-run fourth inning helped give Jersey the win over EAWR.

Brooke Tuttle had two hits and three RBIs, while Melissa Weishaupt and Sydney Gillis had two hits and two RBIs each for the Panthers.

Caitlin LeMond, Macy Flanigan, Kayla Aligholi, Dekota Weldon and Kate Booten all had hits for the Oilers, with Weldon having the only RBI.

Shelby Koenig went all the way for Jersey, fanning seven, while Flanigan struck out five for EAWR.

The Panthers are now 9-5, while the Oilers are 5-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 2: Jada Johnson had three RBIs for Marquette on a bases-clearing triple, the only hit Johnson had in Marquette’s win over SH-G.

Taylor Whitehead went all the way, striking out 11 in the win for the Explorers.

Marquette is now 12-2 on the season.

