THURSDAY, APRIL 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 5, ALTON 4: Granite City came from behind to score twice in the fifth to tie the game, then scored the winning run in the sixth to defeat Alton at Babe Champion Field.

Brendan McKechan had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Brennan Cochran also had two hits, Alec Bonvicino and Mason Roehr both and a hit and RBI, Aiden Tongay drove in a run, and Mason McMurray, Brady Smallie and Alex Wright all had hits on the day.

Jackson Brooks had two hits for the Redbirds, while both Owen Macias and Ben Bernaix had a hit and a RBI and James Vanbaketes, Joab Tobin, Jayden Diaz, Lawson Bruce and Caden Laslie all had hits.

Wright picked up the win for Granite, walking three and striking out five in four innings in relief, while Macias fanned five for Alton.

The Warriors are now 3-3, while the Redbirds fall to 1-3.

BREESE CENTRAL 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: A four-run second inning helped Central to a win over visiting Marquette.

Dalton Bonuff had the only RBI for the Cougars, while Grant Oster had two hits and Landon Garagosian and Mason Hannon also had a hit on the day.

Myles Panagua had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Braden Coles and Carter Hendricks also had two hits each, Matt Lehr had a hit and drove in a run and both Sean Mitchell and Breyden Hamilton also had hits.

Bonuff went six innings on the mound for Central, walking one and striking out eight, while Logan Dennis went all the way for Marquette, walking three and fanning five.

The Cougars improve to 3-0, while the Explorers are now 1-4.

WATERLOO 4, COLLINSVILLE 3: Waterloo scored the winning run in the home half of the seventh to take the win over visiting Collinsville.

Parker Conley had a hit and had the only two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Rolondo Colon had two hits and Chase Counton, Nick Palmisano and Gabe Williams also had hits.

Chris Thilman had nine strikeouts on the mound in five innings of work, while Drew Stroud fanned two.

The Bulldogs go to 2-5, while Collinsville is now 0-7.

TRIAD 5, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Connor Bain and J.D. Hutton combined on a no-hitter as Triad won at Gibault's park.

Drew Watts had three hits and drove home two runs for the Knights, while Alex Peetz, Jake Radosevich and Brady Twyman all had two hits, Frank Derner had a hit and two RBIs, John Rea had a hit and drove home a run and Bain also had a hit.

Bain walked six and struck out 10 on the mound, while Hutton walked one and fanned four to combine for the no-hitter.



Triad is now 3-4, while the Hawks fall to 3-3.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: A seventh inning run was enough to give Metro-East the win at Southwestern.

Andrew Quandt had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Mike Reynolds had two hits and drove in a run and Ethan Ashauer had the only other hit on the day.

Masen Day and Colin LeMarr had two hits each for the Piasa Birds, while Charlie Darr and Cale Schuchman each had single hits.

Reynolds got the win on the mound for Metro-East, going six innings and giving up two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four. Erik Brokemeier had three strikeouts in relief. Darr gave up two runs on four hits for Southwestern, walking one and fanning two.

The Knights are now 1-3, while the Birds drop to 1-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, FREEBURG 2: CM scored four times in the fourth, and it was enough to give the Eagles the win at home over Freeburg to stay undefeated.

Landon Neilson had two hits and two RBIs for CM, while Peyton Keller drove home another run, with Luke Parmentier and Nick Williams both having hits on the day.

Kamden Casey and Cade Smith both had two hits for the Midgets, while Colin Brueggemann had a hit and a RBI and Carter Rapp also had a hit.

Andrew Wieneke tossed a complete game for the Eagles, giving up two runs on six hits, walking one and fanning five.

CM improves to 4-0, while Freeburg is now 4-2.

STAUNTON 11, LEBANON 1 (Six innings, 10-run rule): Staunton scored four times in the fifth and sixth innings in defeating Lebanon at home.

Cayden Silvester led the Bulldogs with three hits and two RBIs, while Matthew Sievers had two hits and drove home a run, Zach Ury, Frank Goss and Kyle Favre all had two hits, Blake Miersch had a hit and two RBIs, Caden Shearlock had a hit and a RBI and Darius Brown also drove home a run.

Goss went four innings on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out five, while Brown went two innings, allowing a run on two hits, walked three and fanned two.

The Bulldogs evened their record at 1-1 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 1, WATERLOO 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Kinlee Lippert struck in the second half of extra time to give Triad all three points at home over Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Kendall Chigas made two saves, while Reagan Chigas had one save in sharing the clean sheet for the Knights. Lexi Stephens had 10 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Triad is now 1-0-1, while Waterloo goes to 2-2-1.

GRANITE CITY 2, COLUMBIA 0: Lillian Bloomquist and Sophia Dutko both struck in the second half to give Granite all three points in a road win at Columbia.

Ella Hickam and Kasey Niedhardt both assisted on the goals, while Alivia Upshaw made four saves in recording another clean sheet for the Warriors.

Granite City goes to 4-0-1, while the Eagles are now 1-2-0.

One other match --- Edwardsville at Belleville West --- was postponed.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GRANITE CITY 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 23-23: Granite City was able to pull out the wins in both sets in a hard-fought match to get the win over McGivney at Memorial Gym.

Jordan Briggs had four points, three aces and a kill for the Warriors, while Leah Hale served up four points to go along with a kill and 13 assists, Kayli Mance had four points and three kills, Ella Stepanek had a point and two kills, Emily Sykes had four points, three aces, four kills and two blocks and Kaylyn Wiley had four points, two aces, a kill and a block.

Granite is now 7-11, while the Griffins go to 5-10.

PAWNEE 25-15-25, CARROLLTON 20-25-20: Carrollton bounced back to take the second set, but Pawnee held off the Hawks to win the third set and the match at home.

Beca Pinkerton served up 11 points for Carrollton, while Brea Lehr had eight points, Layla Mullink had five points and eight assists, Ava Uhles had four kills and three blocks. Graci Albrecht had three kills and four blocks and Kylie Kinsor had four kills and a block.

The Hawks fall to 4-12 on the season.

SOFTBALL

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1, TRIAD 0: Glenwood broke through with the game winning run in the home half of the seventh to defeat Triad at Glenwood's park.

Ali Grenzbach had two hits on the day for the Knights, while Logan Looby and Sam Jarman also had hits.

Layla Moore went all the way in the circle, giving up a run on four hits, walking one and striking out eight.

The Knights are now 3-4 on the year.

WATERLOO 5, ALTON 4: Mia Miller pitched a complete game for Waterloo, striking out 13 as the Bulldogs won at Alton's park.

Jane Kaniecki led Waterloo with two hits and three RBIs, while Ashley Steinhardt and Taylor Wilson both had two hits and a RBI, Miller had two hits to help her cause and both Kyleigh Hecht and Isabell Wahn also had hits.

Lynna Fisher had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Darcie Flanigan came up with two hits, Alyson Haegele had a hit and a RBI and both Audrey Evola and Emma Kiger had hits on the day.

Haegele pitched six innings, allowing five runs on five hits while fanning five, while Kiger threw in the seventh, striking out two.

The Bulldogs are now 3-4, while Alton goes to 1-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Marquette jumped out to a 5-1 lead, then scored five more times in the sixth to take the win over Central at Gordon Moore Park.

Both Sydney Ehrman and Abby Sullivan had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Carli Foesterling had a hit and two RBIs, Kiley Beth Kirchner had a hit and a RBI and both Makensie Card and Hayley Porter had hits on the day.

Lauren Lenihan again had a complete game in the circle for Marquette, allowing a run on a single hit, walking one and fanning 14.

The Explorers are now 6-1, while the Cougars drop to 2-2.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

