THURSDAY, APRIL 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Alton scored all of its runs in the first three innings in going on to the home win over Southwestern in the season opener for both teams.

Jayden Diaz had two hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Jackson Brooks had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, James Vanbaketis two hits and Preston Schepers had three RBIs. Ben Bernaix, Carter Brooks and Owen Macias had the other Alton hits.

Hank Bouillon and Cale Schuchman had RBIs for the Piasa Birds, with Bouillon having two hits and Aaron Frost, Gabe Hutchens, Clayton Peuterbaugh and Schuchman also getting hits.

Brooks struck out seven, while Macias fanned four and Caden Laslie struck out two on the mound for Alton.

The Redbirds open the year at 1-0, while Southwestern begins 0-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7: CM scored twice in the bottom of the seventh after Marquette had gone ahead in the top of the inning to pull out the win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Nick Brousseau had three hits and a RBI for the Eagles, while Bryer Arview had two hits and two RBIs, Landon Neilson had two RBIs and Luke Parmentier had a RBI.

Matt Lehr had three hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Owen Williams, Braden Coles and Breyden Hamilton all had hits and RBIs and Carter Hendricks also had a RBI.

Andrew Wieneke and Nick WIlliams each had two strikeouts on the mound for CM, while Nolan Rea fanned five for Marquette.

The Eagles are now 2-0, while the Explorers drop to 0-2.

GILLESPIE 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6 (9 INNINGS): Gillespie forced extra innings with single runs in the sixth and seventh, then won it in ninth with three runs after Metro-East had taken the lead in the top of the inning to pull out a win at home over the Knights in the Metro-East season opener.

Luke Neath had three hits and four RBIs for Metro-East, while Logan Johnson had two hits, Justin Wright and Erik Broekemeier both had a hit and a RBI and both Ethan Ashauer and Bobby Werden both having hits on the day.

Ethan Reynolds started on the mound for the Knights, and allowed three runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out five, while Broekemeier allowed two runs on only one hit, walking one and fanning six.

The Knight start the season off 0-1.

BOYS SOCCER

MASCOUTAH 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Myles Etling, Nathan Hippard and Caleb Slago all found the back of the net for Mascoutah in their Mississippi Valley Conference win over CM at the Indians' park.

Oliver Hoybach had eight saves in recording the clear sheet.

Mascoutah is now 12-2-2, while the Eagles fall to 10-5-0.

STAUNTON 7, SPRINGFIELD CALVARY 1: Hunter Rantanen had a hat trick, while Troy Albertina, Max Fairman, Drake Rantanen and Matthew Sievers scored for Staunton in their road win at Springfield Calvary.

Albertina, Fairman, Mark Masanelli, Drake Rantanen and Sievers all had assists on the night for the Bulldogs, while Orlando Johnson had the lone strike for the Saints.

Adam Overby had two saves, while Fairman had one save in goal for Staunton.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-4-1.

TRIAD 5, JERSEY 2: Sam Beerman, Jake Ellis, Kyle Langenstein, and both Tobey and Wyatt Suter all had strikes as Triad took all three points at home over Jersey.

Andrew Kribs had a brace (two goals) for the Panthers, while Beerman and Cameron Ramirez assisted on the Triad goals. Emilio Hernandez assisted on both Kribs goals.

Brayden Tonn had two saves in goal for the Knights, while Matthew Wargo had 11 saves for Jersey.

Triad goes to 15-2-1, while the Panthers are now 6-9-1.

COLLINSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Megan Jeremias' brace, with a goal in each half, was the difference as Collinsville won its first match of the season on the road at Belleville East.

Maria Voss had an assist for the Kahoks, who are now 1-1-0, while the Lancers are also 1-1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, MT. OLIVE 8-14: Metro-East had little trouble in sweeping the Prairie State Conference match at Mt. Olive.

Morgan Ashauer had four points and seven assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had two kills and a block, Allison Biver had one point and an ace, Sophia Bold served up two points and an ace to go with eight assists, Sarah Henke had two kills, Anne Kienle had a point and six kills, Chloe Langendorf had 14 points, four aces, six kills and a block, Caitlin Reynolds served up 11 points to go with four aces, six kills and a block, Hannah Ritter had five points and a kill, Vivienne Runnals had a kill and an assist and Melanie Wilson had two blocks and an assist.

Metro-East improves to 6-6, while the Wildcats fall to 1-11.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Marquette scored in every inning, including seven in the fifth to go on to the win at CM.

Lauren Lenihan had two hits and four RBIs for the Explorers, Haley Porter had three hits, KIley Beth Kirchner had two hits and drove home two, while Abigail Porter had two RBIs, and Jalynn Dickson and Sydney Ehrman both drove home runs.

Lenihan struck out four and walked one in throwing the complete game.



Marquette is now 3-0, while the Eagles are 0-2.

ALTON 9, GILLESPIE 5: Alton scored in every inning but the first and seventh, getting three in the fifth to help topple Gillespie in both team's season opener at Gillespie.

Lynna Fisher had two hits and drove home four runs for the Redbirds, which included Fischer's first homer of he year, while Alyson Haegele had two hits and a RBI, Emma Kiger had a hit and a RBI, Audrey Evola had two hits and Alyssa Sauls had the other hit.

Shelby Taylor had two hits and two RBIs for the Miners, one of which was her first homer of the year, while Hannah Barrett and Sydney Bires also had a pair of hits each, including Bires' first home run of the season, and both Regan Bussmann and Chloe Segarra had a hit and a RBI.

Haegele threw five innings to get the win for Alton, allowing three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out one, while Kiger threw the final two innings to preserve the win.

Bires struck out eight in throwing a complete game for Gillespie.

The Redbirds open up 1-0, while the Miners begin at 0-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Bailey Sorega had two hits and drove home three, while Megan Bailey drove home a pair of runs on one hit in going on to the win over visiting EAWR.

Molly Novack and Hannah Nixon also had RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Macy Wilderman, Bri Roloff and Novack also had hits for Southwestern.

Macy Flanigan, Kayla Aligholi and Dekoda Weldon had the hits for the Oilers, with Weldon driving in the only Oilers run.

Bailee Nixon threw a complete game for the Birds, fanning 11 and walking only one.

