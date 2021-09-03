THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 5, ALTON 0: Colin Samson had a brace (two goals) on the evening, while Axton Amon, Cole Sitton and Brendan James also struck as Edwardsville kept its 100 percent record intact in a win over Alton at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The Tigers scored all five goals in the second half to break the game open in going on in taking the three points on the road.

Edwardsville is now 5-0-0, while the Redbirds go to 0-5-0 on the young season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, JACKSONVILLE 0: Lucas Ambrose, assisted by Bryce Davis, struck in the second half for the game's only goal as CM also remained unbeaten in its win at Jacksonville.

Tommy Strubhart went all the way in goal to record the clean sheet for the Eagles.

CM is now 5-0-0 for the season, while the Crimsons fall to 0-2-0.

JERSEY 3, HILLSBORO 0: Zack Wargo had a brace (two goals) and Drake Goetten had the other strike for Jersey in their road win at Hillsboro.

Alexander Hubbell had an assist for the Panthers, while Issac Wargo made eight saves in recording the clean sheet.

Jersey is now 3-1-0, while the Hilltoppers drop to 1-2-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Dre Davis, Charlie Fahnestock and Jude Keller all scored for Marquette as the Explorers took all three points over McGivney at Bouse Road.

Quinn Copeland had an assist for Marquette, who saw Jack Keller record the clean sheet in goal.

The Explorers go to 3-4-0, while the Griffins are now 1-4-0.

TRIAD 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Jake Ellis had a goal and an assist for Triad, while Cory Warren also scored in the first half as Triad took all three points over Granite City at Gene Baker Field.

Elliott Boyer found the back of the net for the Warriors, while David DuPont made one save in getting the win for the Knights.

Triad is now 3-0-1, while Granite falls to 4-2-0.

BOYS GOLF

MASCOUTAH 160, JERSEY 168, CIVIC MEMORIAL 191: Jacob Florek shot a two-over-par 37 for nine holes as Mascoutah won a triangular meet over fellow Mississippi Valley Conference teams Jersey and CM at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville.

Mason Seymour was the top golfer for the Panthers with a 39, while Tyler Noble shot a 41 and both Sean Churchman and Garrett Smith each had a 44.

Manny Silva led the Eagles with a 44, with Zach Fitzgerald firing a 48, Connor Wells shot a 49 and Carson Davis came up with a 50.

GIRLS GOLF

WATERLOO 164, TRIAD 167, JERSEY 215, CIVIC MEMORIAL 232: Waterloo's Reese Kite shot a one-over-par 37 to win the medalist honors as the Bulldogs took a quadrangular meet over Triad, Jersey and CM.

Emma Hill led the Knights with a 38, while Makenna Jensen shot a 42, Alexa Shreve had a 43, Makenna Keith fired a 44, Layla Moore had a 49 and Paige Hawkes shot a 52.

Bria Tuttle was the top golfer for the Panthers with a 49, with Madi Darr shooting a 54, Lindsay Duggan, Jerra LaPlant and Miranda Raymond all shot 56 and Emma Breitweiser fired a 60.

Payton Whaley led the way for the Eagles with a 50, while Madeline Woelfel shot a 56, Allie Roberson and Peyton Mormino each shot a 63 and Peyton Phillips fired a 73.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

JERSEY 25-16-25, BRUSSELS 18-25-18: Jersey took a close three-set win over Brussels at Havens Gym.

Kari Krueger had nine kills and 11 digs for the Panthers, while Kendall Davis had two kills, an assist and 12 digs, Sammie Malley served up five aces to go along with a kill and three digs, Dani Long had eight kills and a block, Brooke Anderson had 14 assists, three digs, an ace and a kill and Grace Shalley had four aces, five kills, two blocks and three digs.

The Panthers are now 6-2 for the season.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15-18: Carlinville took a two-set win in a South Central Conference match over visiting Southwestern at The Big House.

Lizzy Clarkson had an assist for the Cavaliers, while Ella Clevenger had two kills, Jordyn Loveless had four kills, Melanie Murphy had nine points, two aces, two kills and two blocks, Addie Ruyle served up two points and an ace, Catie Sims had a point and an ace, Jill Slayton had five points, two aces, seven kills and a block, Izabella Tiburzi had two points, three kills and 11 assists, Karly Tipps had three points, two aces and an assist and Ella Walker had seven points, two aces and a block.

Carlinville is now 3-2 on the year, while the Piasa Birds slip to 3-4.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GREENVILLE 14-16: Marquette led from start to finish in picking up the two-set win over Greenville at Marquette Family Arena.

Sydney Ehrman had 10 points, two aces and an assist for the Explorers, while Torrie Fox served up four points to go with two kills and four assists, Livy Kratschmer had a kill, Hanna Marshall came up with four kills, Kylie Murray had five points, three aces, five kills an an assist, Ryan O'Leary had a point and an assist, Shay O'Leary served up a single point, Chloe White had five kills and an assist, Abby Williams had a point and two kills, Natalie Wills had a kill and an assist and Allison Woolbright came up with three points, two kills and nine assists.

Marquette is now 8-1 for the season, while the Comets drop to 1-3.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 27-26, HARDIN CALHOUN 25-24: In a very close match at the Calhoun gym, Routt pulled out the two-set win over the Warriors as both sets went into extra points.

Jaelyn Hill had 12 digs for Calhoun, while Lucy Pohlman had 10 and both Lila Simon and Josie Hoagland and eight each. Audrey Gilman had six kills, with Pohlman coming up with five and Kate Zipprich had three. Both Pohlman and Hoagland had two aces each, while Zipprich came up with four blocks.

