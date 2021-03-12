THURSDAY, MARCH 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 42, JERSEY 30: After a close first half, Triad outscored Jersey 24-11 in the second half to take the Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights took the lead after one quarter 9-4, but the Panthers came back to trail 18-17 at halftime. Triad then took a 29-25 lead after three quarters and outscored Jersey 14-5 in the fourth period to take the win.

McGrady Noyes led the Knights with 10 points, with both Wally Good and Sam Yager each scoring eight points, Reid O'Brien hitting for five points, Trey Moss scoring four points, Kile Crook had three points and Jake Stewart scored two points.

The Panthers were led by C.J. Brunaugh's nine points, with Sam Lamer scoring seven points, Andrew Kribs had four points, Trenton Decker and Logan Schultz each had three points and both Edward Roberts and Ian Sullivan had two points each.

Triad is now 9-4, while Jersey falls to 6-10.

LEBANON 56, VALMEYER 53: In a nip-and-tuck game, homestanding Lebanon got by Valmeyer to claim the win.

The Pirates led after the first quarter 12-10, with the Greyhounds taking a 21-19 lead at halftime, slightly extending the lead to 40-36 after three quarters, with Valmeyer outscoring the hosts 17-16 in the final period, with Lebanon coming out on top.

Joshua Fairlie led the Greyhounds with 18 points, while Chase White scored 17 points, Ahman Terrell had seven points, Kelon Washington came up with five points, Isaiah Cunningham scored four points, Jordan McGee had three points and Derrick Johnson had two points.

The Pirates were led by Jacob Rowold's 17 points, with Nathan Touchette adding 14 points, Jordan McSchooler had nine points, Harry Miller netted six points, Henry Weber came up with four points and Conor Greer had three points.

Lebanon goes to 5-9, while Valmeyer is now 8-6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GILLESPIE 43, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37: Gillespie came back from a halftime deficit to outscore visiting Marquette in the second half 20-9 to take the Prairie State Conference matchup.

The two sides were tied 16-16 after the first quarter, but the Explorers led at halftime 28-23, The Miners rallied to take the lead 32-30 at three quarter time, then outscored Marquette 11-7 in the final quarter to go on to the win.

Keaton Link led Gillespie with 19 points, with Grace Bertolino chipping in nine points, Mikala Hayes added six points, Shelby Taylor had four, Hannah Barrett had three points and Sydney Bires scored two points.

Abby Williams led the Explorers with 16 points, while Kamryn Fandrey scored nine pointa, both Jillian Nelson and Payton Patterson had five points each and Kiley Kirchner scored two points.

The Miners are now 7-8, while Marquette falls to 6-4.

TRIAD 47, JERSEY 37: Triad rallied in the fourth quarter to take the MVC win at Havens Gym

The Knights led after the first quarter 6-0, then extended it to 20-10 at halftime. The Panthers roared back to take a 29-24 lead after three quarters, but Triad rallied and outscored Jersey 17-8 to take the win.

Avery Bohnenstiehl led the Knights with 13 points, Alyssa Powell chipped in with 10 points, both Sami and Sydney Hartoin scored nine points apiece and both Kendall and Reagan Chigas added on three points each.

Tessa Crawford was the Panthers' leading scorer with 14 points, Chloe White added 13 points and both Grace Myers and Boston Talley had five points apiece.

Triad improves to 8-4, while Jersey drops to 9-6.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: CM netted seven goals in the first half in picking up all three points at home over EAWR.

Robbie Kitzmiller's hat trick led the Eagles, with Lucas Ambrose, Bryce Davis, Ian Heflin, Josh Teems and Ben Werts also having strikes in the match. Devyn Ambrose, Ryan Halley and Tommy Strubhart all shared the clean sheet for CM.

The Eagles improve to 2-0-0, while the Oilers are 0-1-0.

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE EAST 13, COLUMBIA 1: Nine different players scored for Edwardsville in their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win over Columbia at East Alton Ice Arena that was shortened by the league's 12-goal rule.

Aiden Stevens had a hat trick to go along with two assists for the Tigers, while Parker Terch and Codi Kleinke both scored twice and Luke Keith, Trey Dicks, Adam Leston, Andrew Ruklic, Cam Gillen and Luke Bowen all had goals in the game. Jonah Akeman had four saves in goal for Edwardsville.

The Tigers are now 3-0-0, having outscored their opponents 32-3 in their three games so far.

BOWLING

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT

ALTON FINISHES THIRD IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT, RECORDS HIGHEST TEAM GAME THIS SEASON: Alton's boys bowling team recorded their highest team game of the season in the finals of the Southern Illinois Shootout in O'Fallon on Thursday.

The Redbirds third game of six was a 1,330 in going on to finish third with a six-game team series of 5,940.

Roman Cross finished ninth individually and was the high scorer for the Redbirds with a six-game set of 1,330.

The Redbirds will bowl in the Bowling Proprietors Virtual Tournament on their home house of Bowl Haven Lanes on Saturday to conclude the season.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

