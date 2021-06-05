THURSDAY NIGHT VIDEO:

ALTON - The weekly Alton and Grafton Fireworks Displays through the summer are off and running and Alton Mayor David Goins said Thursday night was simply “a great evening" for the new weekly program, created by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

Fireworks were launched simultaneously from the parking lot at Henry and Landmarks Boulevard along the Alton riverfront and from the Lighthouse Park at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers in Grafton.

“Seeing the families out, especially because of COVID so much had previously shut down, was great,” Mayor Goins said. “It was a great crowd with families and kids on a Thursday night. While a weeknight, they still turned out and many patronized area restaurants before coming to the riverfront. The fireworks show was spectacular.”

Mayor Goins said he believes the Thursday night affair will be a boost for restaurants and bars, along with other businesses.

Cory Jobe, president/CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, said previously: “We are just starting to celebrate the return of summer travel to the region, and what better way to welcome back travelers to the area than with fireworks. We know people are eager to get out and experience all the great things the region has to offer.”

The fireworks displays will be held every Thursday night through Sept. 9, 2021. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. each Thursday. There will not be fireworks on Thursday, July 1 due to July 4 celebrations throughout the region.

