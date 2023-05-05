EDWARDSVILLE 12, BELLEVILLE WEST 1

Edwardsville scored six times in the third and four more in the fourth to take their second 10-run rule win of the week over West at Tom Pile Field.

Greyson Rathgeb had two hits and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Joe Chiarodo had two hits and a RBI, Caeleb Copeland hit a two-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, with both Riley Iffrig and Lucas Krebs also having a hit and two RBIs, Cole Funkhouser had a hit and Kayden Jennings drove in a run.

Alec Marchetto allowed only one run on one hit on the mound for Edwardsville, striking out two, while Hunter Baugh fanned one.

The Tigers are now 19-7, while the Maroons go to 10-12.

GILLESPIE 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1

Marquette took an early lead with a run in the first, but Gillespie countered with two in the third and one in the fifth to take the win at home.

Hayden Garner had the Explorers' only hit, while Myles Paniagua drove in the only run. Skyler Schuster struck out four while on the mound, with Broc Brown fanning one.

The Miners are now 24-0-1, while Marquette falls to 16-11.

SALEM 15, ROXANA 2

Salem scored in every inning, including four runs in the first and five in the fifth, in taking a 10-run rule win at Roxana City Park.

Zeb Katzmarek had three hits for the Shells, while Kyle Campbell had two hits and a RBI, Aiden Briggs had a pair of hits, Kadin Bloemker had a hit and two RBIs and Kael Hester and Trevor Gihring each had a hit.

Landon Sitze struck out two while on the mound for Roxana, while Briggs fanned one.

The Wildcats are now 16-14, while the Shells fall to 8-19.

VALMEYER 5, LEBANON 2

Valmeyer broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third and made them stand up in getting the win at home over Lebanon.

Both Jake Coats and Ripken Voelker had two hits apiece for the Pirates, while Jacob Brown had a hit and two RBIs, Kye Holbrook, Jake Killy and Landon Roy each had a hit and Luke Blackwell drove in a pair of runs.

Jake Coats struck out two on the mound for Valmeyer, with Voelker fanning one.

The Pirates are now 8-15, while the Greyhounds go to 2-14.

CARLINVILLE 11, CARROLLTON 0

Dom Alepra tossed a five inning no-hitter. while Carlinville scored four times in the first and fourth innings, then added three more runs in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win at Carrollton.

Sam Quarton had a big day at the plate for the Cavaliers with three hits and four RBIs, while Liam Tieman had two hits, Henry Kufa had a hit and RBI, Ryenn Hart had a hit and Zach Reels, Dane Boatman, Kolton Costello and Connor Strutner each drove in a run.

Alepra struck out eight in tossing his no-hitter, while Boden Flowers struck out three while on the mound for the Hawks and Eli Cox fanned one.

Carlinville is now 17-2, while Carrollton slips to 5-17.

BREESE CENTRAL 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1

Single runs in the second, third and sixth innings did the trick for Central in their home win over EAWR.

Camden Siebert had two hits for the Oilers, while Lucas Moore, Caleb Handler and Hayden Copeland all had hits, with Tyler Robinson pitching a complete game on the mound, striking out four.

The Cougars are now 16-11-1, while EAWR is 5-19.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0

Southwestern scored three runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and five in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at North Greene.

Ryan Lowis had another good day at the plate for the Piasa Birds with three hits and four RBIs, while Colin LeMarr picked up two hits and three RBIs, Hunter Newell had two hits and a RBI, Ian Brantley had two hits and Hank Bouillon, Rocky Darr and Adam Hale all had a hit and RBI.

Hale pitched a five-inning complete game for Southwestern, striking out 11.

The Birds are now 19-10, while the Spartans are now 10-11.

In other games played on Thursday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 18-3 and Alton won over Collinsville 2-1.

