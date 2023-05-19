BASEBALL

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT ROXANA

ROXANA 4, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1

Roxana scored twice in both the first and seventh innings to take the win over Mater Dei and advance to the final of their own regional.

Mason Crump had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Kael Hester had a hit and the other two RBIs and Kyle Campbell, Aiden Briggs, Max Autery and Brady Jones had the other hits. Crump pitched a complete game while on the mound, striking out seven.

Roxana is now 12-21 and faces Father McGivney Catholic in the final at Roxana City Park Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Knights finish their season at 16-12.

AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, NEW BERLIN 3

Southwestern trailed 2-1 after the first inning, then tied the game in the third and scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings and once in the sixth to defeat New Berlin and advance to the final of their own regional.

Hank Bouillon, Ian Brantley and Hunter Newell all had two hits and a RBI each for the Piasa Birds, while both Ryan Lowis and Colin LeMarr had a hit and RBI apiece and Adam Hale came up with a hit. Marcus Payne threw a complete game on the mound, fanning four.

Southwestern is now 26-10 and plays against Gillespie, a 5-1 winner over Auburn in the first semifinal, Saturday at Schneider Park in Brighton in an 11 a.m. first pitch. The Pretzels end their season 2-4

In the Greenville regional, Salem won over the host Comets 4-0 and advanced to the final against Teutopolis on Saturday, while in the Columbia regional, Breese Central eliminated Trenton Wesclin 11-1 and will face the host Eagles in Saturday's final, both games starting at 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the second semifinal of the Valmeyer regional on Thursday, Marissa-Coulterville eliminated the host Pirates 12-4, moving on to Saturday's final against Waterloo Gibault Catholic at 11 a.m. The Meteors are now 16-9, while Valmeyer's season concludes at 9-21.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, HERRIN 0

CM scored once in the first and twice more in the third and it was all they needed to take the win over Herrin at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Noah Peterson had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Bryer Arview, Justin Banovs, Jacob Flowers, Nathan Friedel and Christian Garrett all had hits. Sam Buckley went all the way on the mound, allowing only one hit while striking out seven.

CM is now 12-16, while the Tigers are now 10-17.

HIGHLAND 6, CENTRALIA 0

Single runs in both the first and second, along with four runs in the fourth, were enough to give Highland the win over Centralia at Glik Park.

Adam Munie had a hit and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while both Brayden Bircher and Landon Gunter had a hit and RBI and Kye Kruse, Trent Clemons and Jake Ottensmeier also had hits. Deklan Riggs struck out 12 in throwing a complete game on the mound.

Highland is now 20-13, while the Orphans go to 17-13.

COLLINSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 4

A four-run sixth inning allowed Collinsville to come from behind and take a Southwestern Conference win over East at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Ethan Bagwell had three hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, with Caden Pruitt coming up with two hits and a RBI, Bryce Lemp had a hit and RBI and Adam Bovinett came up with a hit. Bagwell struck out 10 while on the mound, with Mason Hartmann fanning two and Carter Harrington striking out 1.

Collinsville is now 15-14, while the lancers fall to 20-13.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, ALTON 0

West scored their only runs in both the first and second, making them stand up in taking the win over visiting Alton.

Logan Bogard, Jack Puent and Alex Siatos had the hits for the Redbirds, while Reid Murray threw a complete game on the mound, fanning six.

The Maroons are now 14-16, while Alton goes to 9-22.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 2, JERSEY 0

Edwardsville scored once in the first and again in the third as the Tigers shut down Jersey to take a road win.

Jillian Lane had two hits and a RBI for Edwardsville, while Grace Oertle had a hit and the other RBI and Avery Hamilton, Zoie Boyd and Riley Nelson also had hits. Nelson went all the way in the circle, striking out four.

Bria Tuttle had two hits for the Panthers, while Ashlyn Brown and Caroline Ward also had hits and Brown fanned two while also throwing a complete game in the circle.

The Tigers are now 25-5, while Jersey goes to 18-12.

ALTON 15, EAST ST. LOUIS 0

Alton scored 10 runs in the first, once in the second and four more times in the third in taking a 15-run rule win over visiting East Side.

Both Laci Fischer and Grace Presley had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Alaina Laslie and Alissa Sauls had two hits and a RBI each, Emily Landyut, Morgan Plummer and Jordan Watsek had hits and RBIs, Reese Plont, Savannah Russell and Summer Campbell each had a hit and Lauren O'Neill also drove in a run. Makenzie Rayfield threw a four-inning complete game inside the circle, striking out six.

Alton is now 13-14, while the Flyers go to 0-14.

