ALTON 9, ROXANA 5

At Roxana City Park, a three-run seventh inning clinched the first win of the year for Alton.

Alissa Sauls had four hits to lead the Redbirds while Alaina Laslie had two hits and three RBIs. Summer Campbell, and Lauren O'Neill each had a hit and drove in two runs. Laci Fischer had an RBI double for her only hit and Emily Landyut hit a solo homer for her only hit and RBI on the day.

Grace Presley went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

The Redbirds are now 1-2, while the Shells go to 2-2.

LITCHFIELD 21, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4

Litchfield scored five runs in the second, third, and fifth innings en route to their win over Marquette in the Explorers' season opener at Gordon Moore Park.

Jalynn Dickson hit a pair of solo home runs in a three-hit, two RBI day for Marquette, while McKennah Youngblood also had three hits and two RBIs, Olivia Tinsley had a pair of hits and Alyssa Coles, Meredith Zigrang, and Alayiah Misuraca also had hits.

The Purple Panthers are now 3-0, while the Explorers open their season 0-1.

JERSEY 18, COLLINSVILLE 6

Jersey scored five times in the second and third, then added eight more in the fourth to take the win over visiting Collinsville.

Rose Brainerd led the Panthers with three hits and four RBIs, while both Kendal Davis and Bria Tuttle both had three hits and two RBIs. Taylor Stelbrink had three hits and an RBI while Emily Collins, Kari Krueger, and Katie Deist all had two RBIs apiece.

Bailey Demick had two hits and an RBI for the Kahoks, with Emma Hylton, Katie Bardwell, and Keagan Edwards all having a hit and RBI each, and Faith Fairchild coming up with a hit.

Stelbrink went all the way in the circle, fanning two for Jersey, while Marissa Thomas struck out one for Collinsville.

The Panthers are now 3-1, while the Kahoks go to 0-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3

In the inaugural game at Griffins Park, Father McGivney played its first-ever varsity game and won the Gateway Metro Conference tilt over Metro-East.

Jada Zumwalt led the Griffins with three hits and three RBIs, while Avery Grenzebach had three hits and a RBI, Sarah Hyten also had three hits, Alexis Bond had two hits and drove in three runs, Alexa Jones had two hits and a RBI and Julia Behrmann had two hits.

Taylor Weber had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Sarah Huber hit a solo homer for one of her two hits and a RBI, Alexis Weber also had two hits and Emma Lorenz, Hailey Knipping and Taylor Weber all had hits. with Weber and Grace Hopp also driving in a run each.

Grenzebach went all the way in the circle for McGivney, striking out nine, while Taylor Weber struck out 12 for Metro-East.

The Griffins are now 1-1, while the Knights go to 0-2.

