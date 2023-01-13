THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 62, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 33

Southwestern trailed after the first quarter, then outscored First Baptist 49-17 the rest of the way in taking the win over the visitors at the Southwestern gym.

The Eagles led after one quarter 16-13, with the Piasa Birds taking a 32-20 lead at halftime, stretching it to 45-28 after the third quarter, then outscoring First Baptist 19-5 in the final quarter.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 17 points, while Collin Robinson added 12 points, Rocky Darr, Ian Brantley and Parker LeMarr all had eight points each, Lane Gage scored four points, David Watkins hit for three points and Logan Keith had two points.

The Birds are now 8-10, while the Eagles slip to 1-7.

LIBERTY 42, HARDIN CALHOUN 39

In the consolation semifinals of the Centennial Winchester Invitational Tournament, Liberty rallied from a third quarter deficit to defeat Calhoun to advance to the consolation final.

The Warriors led 13-9 after the first quarter and 18-17 at halftime, then expanded the lead to 27-23 at three quarter time, with the Eagles rallying in the fourth quarter to outscore Calhoun 21-11 and take the win.

Connor Longnecker led the way for the Warriors with 17 points, while Chase Caselton added 11 points, Landon Sievers scored seven points, Chase Ralston had two points and Cade Sievers scored a single point.

Calhoun is now 5-13 on the year.

In other games played on Thursday, in the other consolation semifinal, Concord Triopia defeated Carrollton 71-33, while in the first semifinal, Jacksonville Routt Catholic won over Camp Point Central 47-42 to advance to Saturday's final.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON 56, EDWARDSVILLE 41

[ALSO: Alton Girls Roar Back: Team Races To 56-41 Win Over Tigers At Packed Redbird Nest]

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, JERSEY 38

[ALSO: Tensions High As CM Snaps Jersey's Seven-Game Win Streak]

MASCOUTAH 55, HIGHLAND 51

A 10-2 run by Mascoutah helped spell the difference as Mascoutah won a key Mississippi Valley Conference game at home over Highland.

The Indians led at the half 30-21, but the Bulldogs were able to come back and cut the lead to 36-35 after three quarters, but Mascoutah outscored Highland in the fourth 19-16 to take the win.

Addison Crask led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Jordan Bircher added 13 points and Grace Wilke came up with 12 points.

The Indians are now 13-7, while Highland goes to 17-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 46, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 27

Marquette raced out to an early lead in going on to the Gateway Metro Conference win over Maryville at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led wire-to-wire, with edges of 13-9, 31-13 and 38-17 after the first three quarters, with the Lions outscoring Marquette in the fourth quarter 10-9.

Payton Patterson led the Explorers with 18 points, with Haley Rodgers scoring 12 points, Allie Weiner had five points, Nia Ballinger, Olivia Kratschmer and Kel'c Robinson all had three points each and Addison Pranger hit for two points.

Marquette is now 12-8, while Maryville goes to 1-10.

BELLEVILLE EAST 42, COLLINSVILLE 34 (OT)

A Katie Bardwell free throw tied the game and force overtime, but Belleville East was able to overcome a slight deficit in the extra period to take the Southwestern Conference win at home over the Kahoks.

Megan Janson led Collinsville with 14 points, while Jenna Scheller added seven points, Emma Hrabusicky had six points, Ella Guerrero came up with five points and both Bardwell and Talesha Gilmore each scored a single point.

The Lancers are now 7-9, while the Kahoks dropped their fourth game in a row and are now 10-10 for the season.

GREENVILLE 47, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19

STAUNTON 53, HILLSBORO 52

NEW ATHENS 44, VALMEYER 40

CARLINVILLE 48, PANA 39

COLUMBIA 67, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 26

WATERLOO 44, TRIAD 27

GIRLS WRESTLING

ROCKWOOD LAFAYETTE 57, EDWARDSVILLE 15

History was made by the Edwardsville High girls wrestling team as they hosted the team's first-ever dual meet under the spotlight at Babe Stahlhut Arena in the Jon Davis Wrestling Center before a packed and enthusiastic crowd Wednesday night.

Olivia Coll took the first win for the Tigers with a pin at 45 seconds in the 105-pound bout, then Gigi Lindhorst won the 115-pound match 10-4 and Mackenzie Pratt won the 140-pound match by forfeit for the Edwardsville wins.

BOYS WRESTLING

ROCKWOOD LAFAYETTE 40, EDWARDSVILLE 30

In the annual Beauty and the Beast meet, Edwardsville, who were without many of their regulars after coming off a good showing at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational tournament in Kaukauna, Wisc. the past weekend, fell to Rockwood Lafayette Wednesday night at Babe Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Among the winners for the Tigers were Ryan Richie, a 6-1 winner at 120 pounds, Zeke Rhodes, who won by fall at 3:31 at 132 pounds, Nathan Hollis at 145 pounds with a 5-0 win, Hubert Thomas won by fall of the 182-pound match at 1:36, Roman Janek also won by fall at 2:34 of the 220-pound bout and Dawson Rull took the 285-pound match with a pin at 2:53.

The Tigers are now 15-3 in dual meets this season.

BOYS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST 35, ALTON 5

Ben Mitchell was the top bowler for Alton with a 623 series and a high game of 233 in the Redbirds' loss to Belleville East in the final dual meet of the regular season at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

The IHSA bowling regionals will be held on Saturday at sites across the state.

Mitchell was the only complete three-game series for the Redbirds, while Brayden Buchanan had a two-game set of 390, with a high game of 210, and Sam Ottwell had a two-game series of 348, with a high game of 189. Eric Sponf tossed a single game of 228 for Alton.

In the junior varsity match, Ben Schultz had a 601 series, with a high game of 220, and Eric Braundmeier tossed a 528 set, with a high game of 189, as the Redbirds defeated the Lancers 5-2.

The Redbirds will compete in the Columbia regional with Marquette Catholic, Granite City, Roxana, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River at West Park Bowl, with the first session starting at 8 a.m. Collinsville, Edwardsville, Metro-East Lutheran, Highland and Triad will bowl in the Salem regional at Salem Bowl, while Jersey will host Carlinville and other schools in their own regional at Tri-County Bowl, with both tournaments starting at 9 a.m. The qualifiers will advance to the Collinsville sectional at Camelot Bowl Jan. 21, starting at 9 a.m., with the state tournament again being held at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon Jan 27-28.

GIRLS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST 37, ALTON 3

Rebekah Von Plinsky led Alton with a 471 series and a high game of 180 in the Redbirds' loss to the Lancers at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Clara Veloff threw a 448 set, with a high game of 160, and Ava Taulbee had a 419 series with a high game of 166 for Alton.

In the JV match, Chalyse Jarrett had the high series with a 298 set, including a high game of 113, in the Redbirds' 7-0 loss to the Lancers.

