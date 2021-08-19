SPRINGFIELD– Thursday, August 19th is Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair. You can learn more about party candidates and meet legislative officials by visiting various tents on the grounds.

Here are just a few highlights of the events for Thursday:

• Society Horse Show at 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM, ad 6:00 PM in the Coliseum
• Culinary Contest: Bake-a-Cake at 12:00 PM in the Hobbies, Arts & Crafts Building
• Pumpkin Contest at 2:00 PM at the Hobbies, Arts and Crafts Building
• Swifty Swine Pig Races at 1:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:30 PM, 6:00 PM, and 7:30 PM in Thrillville
• Badflower at 8:00 PM at the Grandstand

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.illinois.gov/statefair, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store, or Google Play Store.

