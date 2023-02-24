THURSDAY GIRLS POSTSEASON BASKETBALL ROUND-UP

SECTIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A

In the Sweet Sixteen sectional final at Jacksonville Routt Catholic, Alayna Kraus scored 22 points and Briley Rhodes added 14 points as Okawville defeated Carlyle 63-41 to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Rockets are now 31-4 and will play Havana, a 40-34 winner over Mt. Sterling Brown County in the final at Abington Avon, in the Brown County super-sectional Monday night at 7 p.m. The Indians season ends at 28-6.

In the other sectional finals, at Chicago Fenger, Chicago Hope Academy eliminated Chicago Morgan Park Academy 45-31, Galena eliminated Orangeville 48-17 to win the Polo sectional, in the final at Casey-Westfield, Neoga won over Tuscola 44-38, Christopher won its own sectional as the Lions defeated Albion Edwards County 58-43, Champaign St. Thomas More won over Mt. Pulaski 63-48 to win the Lexington sectional and at Serena, the host Huskers eliminated Newark 36-24.

CLASS 2A

In the Pleasant Plains sectional final, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic defeated Camp Point Central 44-29, while at Taylor RIdge Rockridge, Deer Creek-Mackinaw won over Eureka 37-32, Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic won its own sectional as the Rams defeated Wilmette Regina Dominican Catholic 50-25, Byron eliminated Stillman Valley 61-38 to win the Winnebago sectional, at Coal City, Minonk Fieldcrest won over Peotone 68-64, in the final at Elmhurst Timothy Christian, Chicago Noble/Butler eliminated Chicago Wendell Phillips 41-27, in a Clinton County final at DuQuoin, Breese Mater Dei Catholic knocked out Breese Central 40-38 and at Pana, Paris eliminated the host Panthers 42-28.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A

In the final of the Centralia sectional, Highland got a big 29-point performance from Grace Wilke, while Larissa Taylor scored 16 points and Jordan Bircher added 10 as the Bulldogs advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2020 with a 66-54 win over Mt. Vernon at Arthur L. Trout Gym

Highland is now 26-7 and will face 34-0 Lincoln, who won the Rochester sectional over the host Rockets 53-23, in the Taylorville super-sectional Monday night at 7 p.m. The Rams finish their season also at 26-7.

In the other Class 3A sectional finals, Chicago Heights Marion Catholic defeated Chicago Morgan Park High 45-34 to win the Country Club Hills Hillcrest sectional, Peoria Central won the Peoria Richwoods sectional over Washington 35-29, in the Chicago Goode STEM Academy final, it was LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy winning over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 60-32, In the River Forest Trinity Catholic sectional, Oak Park Fenwick Catholic defeated the host Blazers 34-28, at Deerfield, the host Warriors won over Mundelein Carmel Catholic 49-39 and at Glen Ellyn Glenbard South, it was Lombard Montini Catholic eliminating New Lenox Providence Catholic 53-38.

CLASS 4A

In the final of the O'Fallon sectional at the OTHS Panther Dome, Shannon Dowell fought off an ankle injury from the semifinal on Tuesday night, leading the Panthers with 22 points as O'Fallon won over Normal Community 60-42 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

Jaliah Pelly and Josie Christopher both scored 14 points each to help the Panthers' cause.

O'Fallon is now 31-4 and moves on to the super-sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University against Bolingbrook, who defeated Homewood-Flossmoor 63-47 at Romeoville to return to the Elite Eight, in a 7 p.m. tip-off on Monday.

In the other sectional finals on Thursday, Arlington Heights Hersey won the Highland Park sectional over Palatine Fremd 61-52, Park Ridge Maine South advanced with a 49-38 win over Wilmette Loyola Academy Catholic at Winnetka New Trier, at Glen Ellyn Glenbard West, Geneva won over Batavia 53-38, at Hampshire, it was Barrington winning over Rockford Guilford Catholic 47-30, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic took the West Aurora sectional over Aurora Waubonsie Valley 58-47 and at Maywood Proviso East, Chicago Kenwood eliminated Chicago Whitney Young 75-63.

The super-sectional games in all four classes will be held Monday night at various sites all over the state, with a universal tip-off time of 7 p.m.

More like this: