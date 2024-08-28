TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

The extreme heat that has settled in the metro St Louis area again played havoc with the boys soccer schedule, as four matches - Metro-East Lutheran at Trenton Wesclin, Carterville vs. Piasa Southwestern at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Springfield at Belleville Althoff Catholic, and Breese Central against Waterloo Gibault Catholic, also at SWIC in the Metro Cup showcase - were all postponed, due to the heat.

In addition, Collinsville at Triad had a junior varsity match called off for Wednesday, and now will be a varsity-only match at Triad, slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

In matches that were played on Tuesday, in the John Martin season-opening tournament, Roxana took a 5-3 win over Carlyle at Wood River Soccer and Skate Park, while Maryville Christian won over Valmeyer 10-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

WATERLOO 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Trent Glaenzer, Isaiah Mallery, and Chase Wilson all found the back of the net, while Trey Breitenstein and Konnor Stephens assisted at Waterloo started its season with a win at home over East.

Parker Lacroix made six saves in goal to record his first clean sheet of the season.

The Bulldogs open up at 1-0-0, while the Lancers are now 1-1-0.

If you have a sports roundup item, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930, attention Dan Brannan.

More like this: