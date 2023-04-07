THURSDAY, APRIL 6, SOFTBALL ROUND-UP

EDWARDSVILLE 15, BELLEVILLE WEST 2

Avery Hamilton hit a home run on the first at-bat of the game, then hit a second home run while both Jillian Hawkes and Jillian Lane hit two-run shots in Edwardsville's win at Belleville West.

Hamilton's homers were a part of a three hit, two RBI day, while Grace Oertle also had three hits and drove in two runs, Lane had two hits and three RBIs and both Hawkes and Shelby Gorniak had two hits and two RBIs each and both Maddie Kolakowski and Riley Nelson had a hit and RBI.



Hamilton struck out three while in the circle and Marley Fox fanned one.

The Tigers are now 8-1, while the Maroons go to 5-4.

FREEBURG 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3

Freeburg scored once in both the first and third innings, then added four in the fifth to break open the game as the Midgets won over visiting CM.

Avari Combes had two hits and a RBI for the Eagles, while Bryleigh Ward had a hit and RBI, Lauren Hardy, Skyler Johnson and Kaydence Harlan all had hits and Danika Chester also drove in a run.

Megan Griffith went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

The Midgets are now 12-1, while the Eagles go to 6-2.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4

Gibault broke a fourth inning tie with a five-run fifth and it proved to be the difference in their win visiting Marquette.

Jalynn Dixon led the Explorers with three hits and a RBI, with Olivia Tinsley coming up with two hits, McKennah Youngblood had a hit and a pair of RBIs, Alyssa Coles had a hit and RBI and Myiah Porter, Meredith Zigrang and Hailey Noss all had hits.

The Hawks are now 3-3, while Marquette slips to 3-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 15, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 0

Calhoun scored four times in the first, eight more times in the second and three runs in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win at Routt.

Grace Ballard led the Warriors with four hits and three RBIs, whileAudrey Gilman had four hits, while Kiera Sievers had three hits and four RBIs, Haylee Armbruster had two hits and a RBI, Gracie Klaas had a pair of hits, Katie Matthews had a hit and drove in three runs, Lila Simon had a hit and RBI, Sadie Kiel, Delani Klaas and Laci Pohlman all had hits and Carly Pohlman and Anabel Eilerman both had a RBI apiece.

Eilerman struck out three while in the circle for Calhoun, while Gilman fanned two.

The Warriors are now 7-2, while the Rockets fall to 1-2.

CARROLLTON 5, PLEASANT HILL 4

Carrollton scored four runs in the first and once more in the second, while Pleasant Hill scored twice in the second and third, but couldn't catch up as the Hawks took the WIVC win.

Lauren Flowers hit a pair of solo homers for her only hits and RBIs for the Hawks, while Megan Camden hit a three-run home run for her only hit and RBIs and both Daci Walls and Vanna Holmes had a hit each.

Hannah Uhles struck out two while in the circle for Carrollton, with Flowers fanning one.

The Hawks are now 6-2, while the Wolves go to 7-2.

JERSEY 22, HILLSBORO 0

Jersey scored eight runs in the first and second innings, then scored six more times in the third to take a 15-run rule win over visiting Hillsboro.

Kari Krueger led the Panthers with three hits, while Kendal Davis had two hits and three RBIs, Caroline Ward, Katie Deist and Emily Collins all had two hits and two RBIs, Rose Brainerd had two hits and a RBI, Lily Wilkinson and Ashlyn Brown had a hit and RBI each and Autumn Heitzman, Ellie Davis and Taylor Stelbrink all had hits.

Brown struck out three while in the circle, while Stelbrink fanned two.

Jersey is now 7-2, while the Hilltoppers go to 1-5.

