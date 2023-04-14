SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4

Marquette scored five times in the first and added four more in the third en route to their 10-run rule win over Metro-East at Gordon Moore Park.

McKennah Youngblood led the Explorers with three hits and a RBI, with Alyssa Coles, Sofia Lamere and Meredith Zigrang all having two hits and two RBIs, Haley Noss had a pair of hits, Jalynn Dickson and Alayiah Misuraca had a hit and RBI each and Mhyiah Porter and Olivia Tinsley each had a hit.

Sarah Huber had the only three hits and three RBIs for the Knights.

Marquette is now 2-5, while Metro-East goes to 1-6.

BUNKER HILL 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0

Bunker Hill scored twice in the first and once in the third and it would be all they needed in taking the Gateway Metro Conference win over visiting McGivney.

Grace Burris, Lauren Lenihan and Maya Henfling all had two hits for the Minutemaids, while Kiersten Carlson had a hit and drove in two runs and Aedyn Heflin had a hit and RBI.

Both Nora Mensing and Avery Grenzebach had two hits each for the Griffins, with Jada Zumwalt having the other hit.

Both Lenihan and Grenzebach threw complete games in the circle, with Lenihan striking out 16 and Grenzebach fanning 10.

Bunker Hill is now 6-2, while McGivney goes to 1-8.

BREESE CENTRAL 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4

Central scored all of its runs in the first three innings, with five in the first, three in the second and two in the third to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Jordan Ealey had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI for the Oilers, while Jayde Kassler also had two hits and a RBI, Haley Pratt had a hit and drove home two runs and Samantha Willeford also had a hit.

Pratt struck out five while in the circle and Ealey fanned two.

The Cougars are now 6-6, while EAWR goes to 4-9.

BELLEVILLE WEST 12, ALTON 5

West scored 10 unanswered runs --- two in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth and seventh --- to take a Southwestern Conference win at Alton.

Laci Fischer, Paige Morris and Grace Presley all had hits and RBIs for the Redbirds, while Alaina Laslie, Reese Plont, Lauren O'Neill and Jordan Watsek all had hits and Emily Landuyt drove home a run.

Presley struck out eight while in the circle, with Alissa Sauls fanning one.

The Maroons are now 6-4, while Alton is now 3-7.

BELLEVILLE EAST 14, COLLINSVILLE 1

East scored seven times in the third and five more in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Collinsville.

Emma Hylton and Brittany Sarginson had the only hits for the Kahoks, while Katie Bardwell drove in the only run for Collinsville, who had two strikeouts from Marissa Thomas in the circle.

The Lancers are now 12-4-1, while the Kahoks go to 1-13.

CARROLTON 15, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 0

Carrollton scored three times in the first, five in the second and seven in the third inning to take a WIVC conference win over visiting Routt on the 15-run rule.

Megan Camden had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Daci Walls had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Vanna Holmes and Hannah Uhles also had two hits and drove in two runs, Lauren Walker and Sophie Pohlman both hit solo homers for their only hits and RBIs, Ella Stumpf also had a hit and RBI, Ryan Kallal had a hit and Halle Webb had a RBI.

Uhles pitched a four-inning complete game, striking out nine.

Carrollton is now 12-2, while the Rockets fall to 2-3.

In another game played on Thursday, Edwardsville won at East St. Louis 22-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0

Both Natalie Beck and Siena Strehl had braces (two goals each), while Mira Alvers, Brynn Hawkins and Sofia Rosetto also found the back of the net at McGivney won its Gateway Metro Conference match over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Rosetto had three assists for the Griffins, while Adelyn Speight had two assists and both Erin Kretzer and Strehl also assisted.

Both Peyton Ellis and Katherine Empson had two saves each in goal to share the clean sheet, while Alison Waller had 10 saves in goal for the Knights and Sami Loethen made five saves.

McGivney is now 4-4-2, while Metro-East goes to 5-9-0.

O'FALLON 4, EDWARDSVILLE 2

CARLINVILLE 2, LITCHFIELD 1

Jordyn Loveless and Marlee Whitler both scored in the first half, with Mia Smith getting an assist, as Carlinville took the three South Central Conference points over visiting Litchfield.

Savanna Siglock had six saves in goal to help the Cavaliers get the win.

Carlinville is now 9-3-0, while the Purple Panthers drop to 2-9-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

ALTON 5, BELLEVILLE WEST 3

BELLEVILLE EAST 1, COLLINSVILLE 0

GRANITE CITY 6, COLUMBIA 1

TRIAD 0, ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0

