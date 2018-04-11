JERSEYVILLE - Thrive Christian School, located at 300 Bluebird Lane in Jerseyville, is having open enrollment for pre-k and kindergarten to fifth grade until July 1st.

The vision at Thrive Christian School is to see each student thrive in every area of their lives. Students are encouraged to grow in their God-given talents, become lifelong learners as well as serve and honor God.

Thrive’s mission is to provide a quality education while developing and training students spiritually, academically, physically, socially and emotionally for their future in a safe environment where they can learn and grow.

Holly Camacaro is the administrator and a teacher at Thrive. She taught for ten years in the Ferguson-Florissant school district before moving into private education. While working the Ferguson-Florissant school district Holly has had experience working with students from kindergarten through sixth grade and with special needs students, attending summer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) classes through Washington University, and received the Inspiring Teacher award from the Challenger Learning Center in 2016. Holly is passionate about teaching children and also serves as the children’s pastor at her local church, Charity Christian Center.

“Thrive is amazing,” A second-grade parent said. “We love that our daughter has special classes like music, Spanish, and Bible study. Mrs. Camacaro is a great teacher and really cares about her students.”

Linda Minor is the administrative assistant at Thrive. Linda does all of the behind the scenes work at Thrive such as the accounting work, answering the phone, creating documents and flyers, arranging field trips, and more. She has been working in children’s ministry at her local church, Charity Christian Center, for the past seven years.

Thrive provides an affordable option in the area for faith-based learning. Thrive offers Spanish, music, art once a week and P.E. twice a week. Every student that enrolls receives a touchscreen Chromebook and has cutting edge technology and strives to have the most relevant and up to date curriculum. Each class size never exceeds 16 students per teacher and includes hands-on lessons as well as Bible lessons.

For more information about Thrive and open enrollment visit www.thrivechristianschool.org or call 618-639-7627.

