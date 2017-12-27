BUNKER HILL – Bunker Hill standout athlete Mallory Schwegel recently netted her 1,000th point last Monday against Carlinville.

Schwegel scored 11 points in the game against Carlinville. Prior to that, Schwegel had 18 points in a game against Father McGivney Catholic High School where she led her team to a 47-42 comeback win.

Mallory’s father, Steve, is an owner Alton Physical Therapy. Mallory said she doesn’t think her father, Steve, or mother, Gina, have ever missed one of her athletic events and their support has been incredible over the years.

“My parents have always been supportive and are definitely proud of me,” she said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am without them. I think it is so important for a kid to have support of their parents.”

If someone watches Mallory lead the Bunker Hill offense, she is very unselfish, always watching for her open teammates. She often bypasses shots so she can feed the ball to her teammates.

She said when she hit the 1,000-point mark it was truly a celebration for not only her, but her entire team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am very trusting of my teammates,” Mallory said. “I have played with Ashley Dey, another senior, since I was in third grade. I also have played with a couple other players since I was young and that definitely helps. I love each and every one of my teammates and I also love being part of a team. They are like my family and I don’t know what I would do without them. We all get along and we all just click together.”

Mallory is an unbelievable athlete, also starring in volleyball and softball. She could likely play any of the sports in college, but she hasn’t made a decision yet what college she will attend or if she will continue her athletic career. She said softball is probably her favorite sport, but she loves each one.

The Bunker Hill girl has entertained a career as a nurse in the past, but now is leaning more toward obtaining a degree that would enable her to do criminal investigation work.

“In my history class we had a mock trial and I was a lawyer and had so much fun with that,” she said. “My teacher gave me all the files and I had to figure things out and solve the crime. I watched CSI all the time when I was younger, too.”

Mallory said she didn’t expect to hit the 1,000-point mark when she was young. She knows the 1,000 points is a big milestone for a player.

Mallory’s mother is from Bunker Hill. She said she loves growing up in the community and attending Bunker Hill High School.

“It is great here,” she said. “Everybody here loves everybody else. It is a small town and life is simple here. My coaches have also helped me a lot. I am thankful to have grown up here in Bunker Hill.”

More like this: