EDWARDSVILLE – Three runs in the bottom of the fourth helped send Edwardsville to a 4-2 win over Waterloo in the regular-season finale for both teams at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville Monday night; the game had originally been scheduled for GCS Ballpark in Sauget but was moved to Edwardsville after weekend rains.

The Tigers go into this week's IHSA Class 4A EHS Regional at 25-9 on the year.

The big blow came in the bottom of the fourth on a two-RBI single from Blake Burris that put the Tigers ahead 4-2, with Josh Ohl and Joe Copeland scoring on the hit.

Ohl was 3-for-3 on the evening with a double and run scored; Drake Westcott was 2-for-3 with a double and homer, RBI and run scored, with Jack Cooper and Dalton Wallace both 1-for-3, Burris 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Copeland and Caleb Blakemore each a run scored.

Jonathan Yancik went 4.1 innings to get the win, striking out six Bulldogs. The Tigers host Alton in a Edwardsville Regional semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; the final is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

