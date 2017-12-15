NORMAL – The Liberty Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team finished off its' state championship three-peat Thursday night.

Sydney Harris led the way with 15 points for the Panthers as Liberty won the IESA Class 8-4A state championship over Shorewood Troy of Plainfield 34-20 at Normal Parkside Junior High; the team had previously won the the state title in 2015 as sixth-graders and 2016 as seventh-graders. The last time Liberty claimed the eighth-grade girls crown was in 2014; several members of that team are now seniors on Edwardsville High's girls basketball team.

Liberty finished off an undefeated 25-0 season with the win.

The Panthers went out to a 10-5 lead on Troy at quarter time and upped it to 19-10 at halftime before going ahead 27-14 at three-quarter time to run out state champions.

Ariana Bennett had nine points fo

r the Panthers, with Elle Evans and Macy Silvey adding four points each and Kate Conner two.

Arlington Heights South defeated the host team 38-35 in the third-place playoff game prior to Liberty's game.

