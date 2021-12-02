Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare recently announced three upcoming Youth COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics that are open to the public with no appointment required.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children ages 5 to 11 years-old. The locations and dates are:

Saturday, December 11

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

SIHF Healthcare, 2001 State Street, East St. Louis, IL 62205

Wednesday, December 15

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

SIHF Healthcare, 2166 Madison Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040

Tuesday, December 21

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Power of Change Church, 2348 Jerome Lane, Cahokia Heights, IL 62206

“The vaccine is our most important preventative step to protect ourselves, co-workers, friends, and loved ones – including children now – from COVID-19,” says Dr. Theodore Ross, Chief Medical Officer & Internal Medicine Physician at SIHF Healthcare.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed, and a second dose will be necessary for recipients three weeks after the initial dose. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 5 to 11 years-old. It is recommended individuals bring insurance information if it is available. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine. A Parent/Guardian signature is required.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Mammography and Breast Cancer Awareness, Southern Illinois Home Care, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

