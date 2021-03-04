ALTON - First responders were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Broadway.

Alton Police worked the scene to keep traffic moving as many were on their way home from work.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said: "occupants in the vehicles sustained minor injuries."

The vehicles were damaged in the crash. Because of the time of day, traffic was initially backed up at the scene.

Chief Pulido said the investigation is still ongoing.