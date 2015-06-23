If the balloting ended today, the St. Louis Cardinals would have three representatives in the starting lineup for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star game on Tuesday, July 14th.

Matt Carpenter, Jhonny Peralta, and Matt Holliday remain in the lead for their respective positions–Holliday in the third of the three starting outfield spots.

On the disabled list since June 9th with a quad strain, Holliday is seeking his first fan-elected starting assignment in the Midsummer Classic.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton has moved ahead of Holliday into second place and San Francisco’s Nori Aoki is less than 400,000 votes behind in fourth place.

San Francisco’s Buster Posey has extended his lead over Yadier Molina at catcher while Miami’s Dee Gordon has also increased the distance between himself and Kolten Wong at second base.

Overall, MLB has received a record 420 million votes this year–shattering the mark of 391 million in 2012.

2015 NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STAR BALLOTING UPDATE #5
Tuesday, June 23rd

First Basemen

Catchers

#

Player

Club

Votes

#

Player

Club

Votes

1.

Paul Goldschmidt

D-backs

5,867,602

1.

Buster Posey

Giants

6,510,231

2.

Adrian Gonzalez

Dodgers

3,329,716

2.

Yadier Molina

Cardinals

5,251,040

3.

Joey Votto

Reds

2,476,879

3.

Francisco Cervelli

Pirates

1,918,793

4.

Matt Adams

Cardinals

2,223,031

4.

Yasmani Grandal

Dodgers

1,356,915

5.

Anthony Rizzo

Cubs

2,129,116

5.

Miguel Montero

Cubs

1,276,847

Second Basemen

Outfielders

#

Player

Club

Votes

#

Player

Club

Votes

1.

Dee Gordon

Marlins

5,244,914

1.

Bryce Harper

Nationals

9,224,370

2.

Kolten Wong

Cardinals

4,025,055

2.

Giancarlo Stanton

Marlins

4,824,989

3.

Joe Panik

Giants

2,450,837

3.

Matt Holliday

Cardinals

4,716,941

4.

Brandon Phillips

Reds

2,114,569

4.

Nori Aoki

Giants

4,349,685

5.

Yunel Escobar

Nationals

1,693,743

5.

Andrew McCutchen

Pirates

3,542,262

6.

Joc Pederson

Dodgers

2,409,459

Third Basemen

7.

Justin Upton

Padres

2,213,802

#

Player

Club

Votes

8.

Jason Heyward

Cardinals

2,182,717

1.

Matt Carpenter

Cardinals

5,504,534

9.

Hunter Pence

Giants

1,916,599

2.

Todd Frazier

Reds

4,308,446

10.

Jon Jay

Cardinals

1,901,470

3.

Kris Bryant

Cubs

3,042,439

11.

Angel Pagan

Giants

1,885,091

4.

Nolan Arenado

Rockies

2,380,227

12.

Jay Bruce

Reds

1,679,987

5.

David Wright

Mets

1,269,770

13.

Ryan Braun

Brewers

1,668,350

14.

Yasiel Puig

Dodgers

1,653,138

Shortstops

15.

Starling Marte

Pirates

1,618,485

#

Player

Club

Votes

1.

Jhonny Peralta

Cardinals

5,864,485

 

2.

Brandon Crawford

Giants

3,688,042

 

3.

Troy Tulowitzki

Rockies

3,074,831

 

4.

Starlin Castro

Cubs

1,864,773

5.

Zack Cozart

Reds

1,597,967

photo credit:  Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

