If the balloting ended today, the St. Louis Cardinals would have three representatives in the starting lineup for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star game on Tuesday, July 14th.

Matt Carpenter, Jhonny Peralta, and Matt Holliday remain in the lead for their respective positions–Holliday in the third of the three starting outfield spots.

On the disabled list since June 9th with a quad strain, Holliday is seeking his first fan-elected starting assignment in the Midsummer Classic.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton has moved ahead of Holliday into second place and San Francisco’s Nori Aoki is less than 400,000 votes behind in fourth place.

San Francisco’s Buster Posey has extended his lead over Yadier Molina at catcher while Miami’s Dee Gordon has also increased the distance between himself and Kolten Wong at second base.

Overall, MLB has received a record 420 million votes this year–shattering the mark of 391 million in 2012.

2015 NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STAR BALLOTING UPDATE #5

Tuesday, June 23rd

First Basemen Catchers # Player Club Votes # Player Club Votes 1. Paul Goldschmidt D-backs 5,867,602 1. Buster Posey Giants 6,510,231 2. Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 3,329,716 2. Yadier Molina Cardinals 5,251,040 3. Joey Votto Reds 2,476,879 3. Francisco Cervelli Pirates 1,918,793 4. Matt Adams Cardinals 2,223,031 4. Yasmani Grandal Dodgers 1,356,915 5. Anthony Rizzo Cubs 2,129,116 5. Miguel Montero Cubs 1,276,847 Second Basemen Outfielders # Player Club Votes # Player Club Votes 1. Dee Gordon Marlins 5,244,914 1. Bryce Harper Nationals 9,224,370 2. Kolten Wong Cardinals 4,025,055 2. Giancarlo Stanton Marlins 4,824,989 3. Joe Panik Giants 2,450,837 3. Matt Holliday Cardinals 4,716,941 4. Brandon Phillips Reds 2,114,569 4. Nori Aoki Giants 4,349,685 5. Article continues after sponsor message Yunel Escobar Nationals 1,693,743 5. Andrew McCutchen Pirates 3,542,262 6. Joc Pederson Dodgers 2,409,459 Third Basemen 7. Justin Upton Padres 2,213,802 # Player Club Votes 8. Jason Heyward Cardinals 2,182,717 1. Matt Carpenter Cardinals 5,504,534 9. Hunter Pence Giants 1,916,599 2. Todd Frazier Reds 4,308,446 10. Jon Jay Cardinals 1,901,470 3. Kris Bryant Cubs 3,042,439 11. Angel Pagan Giants 1,885,091 4. Nolan Arenado Rockies 2,380,227 12. Jay Bruce Reds 1,679,987 5. David Wright Mets 1,269,770 13. Ryan Braun Brewers 1,668,350 14. Yasiel Puig Dodgers 1,653,138 Shortstops 15. Starling Marte Pirates 1,618,485 # Player Club Votes 1. Jhonny Peralta Cardinals 5,864,485 2. Brandon Crawford Giants 3,688,042 3. Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 3,074,831 4. Starlin Castro Cubs 1,864,773 5. Zack Cozart Reds 1,597,967

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports