If the balloting ended today, the St. Louis Cardinals would have three representatives in the starting lineup for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star game on Tuesday, July 14th.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Matt Carpenter, Jhonny Peralta, and Matt Holliday remain in the lead for their respective positions–Holliday in the third of the three starting outfield spots.
On the disabled list since June 9th with a quad strain, Holliday is seeking his first fan-elected starting assignment in the Midsummer Classic.
Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton has moved ahead of Holliday into second place and San Francisco’s Nori Aoki is less than 400,000 votes behind in fourth place.
San Francisco’s Buster Posey has extended his lead over Yadier Molina at catcher while Miami’s Dee Gordon has also increased the distance between himself and Kolten Wong at second base.
Overall, MLB has received a record 420 million votes this year–shattering the mark of 391 million in 2012.
2015 NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STAR BALLOTING UPDATE #5
Tuesday, June 23rd
First Basemen
Catchers
#
Player
Club
Votes
#
Player
Club
Votes
1.
Paul Goldschmidt
D-backs
5,867,602
1.
Buster Posey
Giants
6,510,231
2.
Adrian Gonzalez
Dodgers
3,329,716
2.
Yadier Molina
Cardinals
5,251,040
3.
Joey Votto
Reds
2,476,879
3.
Francisco Cervelli
Pirates
1,918,793
4.
Matt Adams
Cardinals
2,223,031
4.
Yasmani Grandal
Dodgers
1,356,915
5.
Anthony Rizzo
Cubs
2,129,116
5.
Miguel Montero
Cubs
1,276,847
Second Basemen
Outfielders
#
Player
Club
Votes
#
Player
Club
Votes
1.
Dee Gordon
Marlins
5,244,914
1.
Bryce Harper
Nationals
9,224,370
2.
Kolten Wong
Cardinals
4,025,055
2.
Giancarlo Stanton
Marlins
4,824,989
3.
Joe Panik
Giants
2,450,837
3.
Matt Holliday
Cardinals
4,716,941
4.
Brandon Phillips
Reds
2,114,569
4.
Nori Aoki
Giants
4,349,685
5.
Article continues after sponsor message
Yunel Escobar
Nationals
1,693,743
5.
Andrew McCutchen
Pirates
3,542,262
6.
Joc Pederson
Dodgers
2,409,459
Third Basemen
7.
Justin Upton
Padres
2,213,802
#
Player
Club
Votes
8.
Jason Heyward
Cardinals
2,182,717
1.
Matt Carpenter
Cardinals
5,504,534
9.
Hunter Pence
Giants
1,916,599
2.
Todd Frazier
Reds
4,308,446
10.
Jon Jay
Cardinals
1,901,470
3.
Kris Bryant
Cubs
3,042,439
11.
Angel Pagan
Giants
1,885,091
4.
Nolan Arenado
Rockies
2,380,227
12.
Jay Bruce
Reds
1,679,987
5.
David Wright
Mets
1,269,770
13.
Ryan Braun
Brewers
1,668,350
14.
Yasiel Puig
Dodgers
1,653,138
Shortstops
15.
Starling Marte
Pirates
1,618,485
#
Player
Club
Votes
1.
Jhonny Peralta
Cardinals
5,864,485
2.
Brandon Crawford
Giants
3,688,042
3.
Troy Tulowitzki
Rockies
3,074,831
4.
Starlin Castro
Cubs
1,864,773
5.
Zack Cozart
Reds
1,597,967
photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports